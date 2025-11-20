If you’re still not over Brat Summer, I have good news for you. Charlie xcx has announced a new movie she’s starring in with A24 entitled The Moment, exploring her Brat era from a whole new perspective. The movie itself takes a lot of footage from the Brat Tour, with clips from the concerts and of Charli on talk shows like the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Because of the very real-feeling nature of the movie,many fans are wondering if the film is a documentary. However, while it references Brat, The Moment is actually a scripted movie about fame and stardom.

The film is being produced by A24 and directed by Aidam Zamiri. Zamiri is a frequent collaborator with Charli xcx, directing the music videos of “360” and “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish. The movie is based on an “original idea by Charli xcx,” as the A24 announcement says. Charli is also a producer of the movie. The Moment marks another step in Charli xcx’s adventure into filmmaking — this year, she is already featured in several films, including 100 Nights of Hero, and is releasing a Wuthering Heights album to accompany the film by Emerald Fennel.

So far, A24 has only released the film’s teaser. But there’s already a lot of information about the film online, including its cast and release date. Ultimately, Brat Summer will never end, and I’m happy about it.

The Moment Release Date

The Moment will be in theaters on Jan. 30, meaning fans have about two months to re-stream Brat beforehand. Unearth your neon green, people — it’s back in style.

Before the release, though, fans can certainly expect a full trailer. Additionally, on Oct. 10, prior to the film being announced, Charli sold a limited merch design that read, “based on an original idea by Charli xcx” on the front and “The Moment” on the back. Therefore, there is the potential for more merch like this to go on sale before the film’s release.

What is The Moment About?

The Moment, from the teaser, follows an up-and-coming pop star during the popularity of her album. According to Deadline, the movie will document Charli xcx’s character as she prepares “for her arena tour debut.” Clearly, this premise borrows a lot from Charli’s real life, and the film explicitly mentions Brat. However, it is scripted.

Who Stars in The Moment?

Besides Charli xcx, the film has a star-studded cast, some who have been associated with Charli, and some who are complete surprises. The ensemble features Rachel Sennot, Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rosanna Arquette, to name a few. It is unclear exactly what characters these actors will be playing, and if some — like Sennot who is friends with Charli — will be playing characters based on themselves.