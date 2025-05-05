The Best Places to Plan a Trip This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With the end of the semester approaching and summer on the horizon, it is officially time to get those summer trips on the books. Here are some of the best places to plan a weekend getaway to this summer and get your rest and relaxation on.

If you want to reconnect with nature…

Yosemite, California Famous for it’s huge ancient sequoia trees, Yosemite is nothing short of gorgeous. Take a hike and explore the park’s glaciers and waterfalls, or relax in the tranquil meadows and valleys. Grand Canyon, Arizona They say the Grand Canyon is even more amazing in person, so see for yourself by taking a trip over to Arizona! But that’s not all there is to do. You can also observe the park’s wildlife and nature viewpoints. Yellowstone, Wyoming Take in the beauty of the Wyoming wilderness in Yellowstone. Meet the parks wildlife and catch a glimpse of a grizzly bear or bison or wait for the right moment to watch Old Faithful erupt. There is no shortage of things to explore in Yellowstone.

If you want to live your city girl dream…

New York City, New York New York, New York. Explore Times Square, take a walk in Central Park, see a show on Broadway or take a trip up to the Statue of Liberty. There are so many things to do in the Big Apple, so go live out your Blair Waldorf fantasy this summer. Boston, Massachusetts Boston is perfect for you if you want a city without all of the chaos. It is the perfect mix of relaxed and exciting, along with so much local history to explore. Austin, Texas The perfect mix of country and city life. Enjoy a weekend in Austin and embrace your cowgirl/boy alter ego. Take some time exploring the city’s live music scene or venture out and take advantage of the outdoors by going on a walk, hike or bike ride.

If you want to embrace being a beach bum…