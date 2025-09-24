Tate McRae: A Gen Z Icon Defining Pop’s Next Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s official: pop is so back. With artists like Taylor Swift leading the way, up-and-coming artists like Canada’s very own Tate McRae are changing up the game a little, and we’re totally here for it.

You probably know her from her viral hit songs on TikTok like “Sports car” and “exes” — or if you’ve been listening to her for a little longer, you might’ve discovered her from “you broke me first” back in 2020. Her true fans, however, have known her since she released her own music videos on YouTube, like “One Day”, which went viral in 2017 and launched her into the music industry after catching the attention of record labels.

She didn’t start off in the studio, though. McRae actually started as a competitive dancer. At the age of 13, she was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance, which, if you’ve watched her recent VMA performance (where she won two awards!), you would know that, yes, this girl absolutely can dance. If you haven’t watched it yet, I highly recommend doing so, because wow.

McRae is what people like to call a triple threat — she can literally do it all: singing, dancing, and songwriting. Her duality sets her apart from other artists and sets a new standard for Gen Z in the realm of pop music, because really, we’re all longing for our generation’s version of Britney Spears.

McRae doesn’t even need help with instrumentals, since she can play the piano too! Truly, she’s a jack of all trades with more skill in her right pinky finger than I could literally ever dream of having.

What’s also refreshing about McRae is that she’s never tried to box herself into one category. She’s not afraid to put out a moody ballad one month and a fiery pop anthem the next. That unpredictability is what makes her exciting — fans never quite know what they’re going to get, and that’s exactly what keeps her music at the top of playlists.

Pair that with her bold visuals and recognizable sense of fashion (she owns cheetah print and sports jerseys now), and you’ve got someone who understands that pop in 2025 is about more than just sound, it’s about building a whole atmosphere.

In the broader pop landscape, McRae is part of a wave of Gen Z artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Gracie Abrams, who incorporate more emotional honesty and relatability into their music, as fans desire connection and community. But what makes McRae such a defining Gen Z icon is her balance between authenticity and performance.

Fans can relate to her lyrics that showcase emotions we’ve all gone through: jealousy, doubt, heartbreak, you name it, and you can probably find a song of hers about it. But the second she steps on stage, she becomes a true performer — her alter ego “Tatiana.”

With her newest album, So Close to What, and her ongoing global tour (that I just so happen to have gotten the privilege of seeing in person… not to brag or anything) on the horizon, McRae is so much more than a rising pop star.

She’s actively helping to shape this generation’s era of pop music, how it sounds, and how it looks: vulnerable and relatable, yet still fun and flirty. She’s setting new standards for pop with her authenticity and her talent for performance. Honestly, it feels like she’s just getting started. So yeah, I think you know what this is.

