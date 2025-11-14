World Diabetes Day: How can it impact young people, and what should you be on alert about?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today, November 14th, is World Diabetes Day, aimed at raising awareness about self-care and prevention. In an interview with endocrinologist Cláudia Carneiro Dias, we cleared up doubts about everything surrounding this disease.

But what exactly is diabetes?

Cláudia explains: “Diabetes is a chronic disease, and it can arise due to an insulin deficiency, which is produced by cells called beta cells in the pancreas, or due to insulin resistance, which ultimately leads to diabetes.”

She points out that there are several types of the disease. “We have type 1, which is an autoimmune disease, type 2, which is more linked to insulin resistance, and also gestational diabetes, usually diagnosed between the 24th and 28th week of pregnancy. In addition to these, there are rarer types related to genetics, medication use, or pancreatic diseases.”

Type 2 diabetes, usually linked to a persons’ lifestyle, is the most common among adults, but it has been appearing earlier and earlier.

Type 1, of autoimmune origin, usually appears in childhood or adolescence. “It is a destruction of the pancreatic cells, and in some cases, this destruction is slower. Then we diagnose a type called LADA, which appears after the age of 30,” explains the doctor.

And what about diabetes in young patients?

The rise of diabetes among young people

One striking piece of data is the increase in cases among increasingly younger people. “Yes, we are seeing this increase, and there is a very clear underlying reason: obesity,” says the doctor.

According to her, the modern lifestyle has a lot to do with it. “Despite having many control medications today, obesity is growing, especially in young patients.”

The doctor warns about what may be the biggest problem: “Abdominal fat, which we call visceral fat, is one of the main risk factors. It increases several inflammatory markers and contributes to insulin resistance,” she explains.

This change has led to type 2 diabetes, previously more common in adults, appearing earlier and earlier. “I see patients in early adulthood, 18 -19 years old, already presenting with the condition. Even teenagers can develop it, usually associated with obesity and a sedentary lifestyle,” says Cláudia.

Genetic Inheritance

In addition, there are genetic factors that increase the risk. “Those who have diabetic family members, carry a sedentary lifestyle, have high cholesterol, obesity, or belong to groups with a greater predisposition, such as indigenous and Asian people, need extra attention,” she warns.

These people should maintain regular medical follow-up, have their blood glucose levels checked periodically, and adopt healthy habits from an early age. Genetics alone does not determine the diagnosis, but it can accelerate the process when combined with external factors, such as poor diet, stress, and lack of physical activity. Therefore, monitoring and prevention are essential to avoid complications in the future.

Silent Symptoms and Warning Signs

Diabetes is often a silent disease. “In the beginning, most of my patients are diagnosed through tests. But when it is very uncontrolled, it can cause symptoms such as urinating several times a day, feeling very thirsty and hungry, and losing weight for no reason,” she warns.

Therefore, screening is essential, especially for those with a family history. “From the age of 45, everyone should be screened, but those who are obese or have other risk factors should do it earlier,” advises the endocrinologist.

Do sleep, stress, and diet influence glucose control?

It’s not just sugar that influences diabetes. The endocrinologist points out that sleep and untreated stress also play an important role. “When we don’t sleep well, the body releases more ghrelin, the hunger hormone. And all of this becomes a vicious cycle. Lack of sleep, insomnia, also alters cortisol, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” she explains.

In addition, she comments that there is a common misconception in the attempt to “eat healthy.” “People often associate diabetes with sugar. I hear a lot: ‘Doctor, how can I have diabetes if I don’t even eat sweets?’ But sugar is in almost everything: rice, pasta, bread, and white flour. All of this turns into sugar in the body,”.

There is remission, but no cure

Although type 1 diabetes requires the continuous use of insulin, type 2 can, in some cases, go into remission. This means that, with proper control, the patient may no longer need medication. “If the patient goes six months without using medication and with normal test results, we can say that they have gone into remission,” explains the endocrinologist.

According to the doctor, changing habits is the first and most important step to achieving this result. “Physical exercise significantly reduces blood glucose, and in many cases, we can control it simply with a balanced diet and an active lifestyle,” she says.

Furthermore, she emphasizes that remission does not mean a definitive cure, but rather prolonged control of the disease. Therefore, even after improvement, it is essential to maintain medical follow-up and good habits to prevent the condition from worsening again. “The body responds very well when there is discipline and consistency,”.

With the increase in cases of type 2 diabetes among young people, awareness becomes essential. Taking care of your health doesn’t have to start only when there is a diagnosis. Prevention means understanding that body and mind work together and that simple choices made today can prevent complications tomorrow.

