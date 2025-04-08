What are the newest fashion trends for 2025 fall?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion weeks dictate style, beauty, and behaviour trends. The Autumn/Winter 2025 season was no different. Pieces seeking comfort, elegance, and personality are the show’s stars. From the minimalist Parisian style to the bold Copenhagen fashion, some key elements were combined in various ways across the collections.

Check out below the newest fashion trends for 2025’s fall:

Oversized third piece

Structured trench coats and jackets make the simplest looks feel elegant and uncluttered. For a maximalist touch, opt for layering, belts, and animal prints or checks.

Dark colours

Dark hues have been on the rise since spring 2024. In addition to brown, burgundy, and black – which are already in many people’s wardrobes – navy, grey, and coffee will be the colours of the coming months. For basic styles, the tones can be used in small accessories, whilst for those looking for something more authentic, the monochrome look is ideal.

Mini and midi skirts

You don’t have to feel cold to rock the mini-skirt look! Pairing the item with structured layers and colourful tights makes the item versatile, stylish, and bold. Going all in with textures can be an option if you prefer a monochromatic outfit.

Bold prints

Ideal for those who don’t want to give up an eccentric touch, eye-catching and maximalist patterns such as animal prints, quirky plaids, and arabesques are all the rage this season. For an even more unique outfit, mix-and-match textures, adding layers to enhance the look.

Artisanal Touch

Crochet and knitwear have gained popularity in recent years, and this season, they will be featured in the finest details of garments. Expect to see flowing dresses, accessories, and layering pieces such as waistcoats and boleros, all enhanced by elements like lace and fringes that add a natural and Boho touch.

