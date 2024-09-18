34 Cute Trench Coats For Fall, From Classic To Faux Leather

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Fall: A time for corn mazes, rewatching Gilmore Girls, PSLs… what am I forgetting? Oh, of course! Trench coats. These timeless pieces are well-regarded as the sophisticated and classic light jacket for fall. It seems to me like trench coats have been trending forever, and for good reason — they provide not only the perfect layer for fall weather, but compliment nearly every other clothing item you’d want to wear with it. Trench coats are a must when dressing up a simple outfit or completing a formal look. They suit dresses and jeans, plaid and polka dots, and keep you warm during any autumn-themed activity. Raking leaves this fall? Throw on a trench coat. Now you’re raking in style.

Although one of the most enduring fashion styles, there’s much more to the trench coat than what 1950s detective characters would lead you to believe. With variations in necklines, lapels, lengths, and more, trench coats have certainly evolved with the times.

However, with so many options for fall jackets, it can get slightly overwhelming when deciding the perfect one to buy. That’s where this list comes in. I’ve organized it into five categories of trench coats — the classics, the prints and colors, the (faux) leather, the suede and fur, and the miscellaneous — to make finding your favorite as easy as possible. In each category, you’ll find various lengths and styles sure to fit whatever you’re looking for. No matter what your price range or personal style, I’m certain you’ll find something that works for you. Here are 40 cute trench coats you’ll love this fall, taking you from apple picking straight to a night out on the town.

The Classic TRENCH CoATS

These are more traditional trench coats and jackets that experiment with structure.