34 Cute Trench Coats For Fall, From Classic To Faux Leather

Fall: A time for corn mazes, rewatching Gilmore Girls, PSLs… what am I forgetting? Oh, of course! Trench coats. These timeless pieces are well-regarded as the sophisticated and classic light jacket for fall. It seems to me like trench coats have been trending forever, and for good reason — they provide not only the perfect layer for fall weather, but compliment nearly every other clothing item you’d want to wear with it. Trench coats are a must when dressing up a simple outfit or completing a formal look. They suit dresses and jeans, plaid and polka dots, and keep you warm during any autumn-themed activity. Raking leaves this fall? Throw on a trench coat. Now you’re raking in style.
Although one of the most enduring fashion styles, there’s much more to the trench coat than what 1950s detective characters would lead you to believe. With variations in necklines, lapels, lengths, and more, trench coats have certainly evolved with the times.
However, with so many options for fall jackets, it can get slightly overwhelming when deciding the perfect one to buy. That’s where this list comes in. I’ve organized it into five categories of trench coats — the classics, the prints and colors, the (faux) leather, the suede and fur, and the miscellaneous — to make finding your favorite as easy as possible. In each category, you’ll find various lengths and styles sure to fit whatever you’re looking for. No matter what your price range or personal style, I’m certain you’ll find something that works for you. Here are 40 cute trench coats you’ll love this fall, taking you from apple picking straight to a night out on the town.
The Classic TRENCH CoATS
These are more traditional trench coats and jackets that experiment with structure.
- Banana Republic Classic Trench Coat ($138)
If you’re looking for classic, this is it. Banana Republic’s coat features all the classic trench coat features: double breasted buttons, epaulets on the shoulders, and a storm flap, to name a few.
- Quince Comfort Stretch Trench Coat ($100)
For another classic trench coat, this jacket from Quince is a great option. It has all the staples of the coat, plus it’s rain-resistant and comes in three different colors.
- Uniqlo Double Face Chester Long Coat ($130)
If you’re looking for something a bit warmer for those later months of fall, this Uniqlo jacket is for you! Made with wool and a buttoned collar, this trench coat is perfect for long November days.
- H&M Short Trench Coat ($40)
If you’re not sure about the traditional trench coat length or looking for a more modern twist on the jacket, try out a short trench coat. Falling at your hips, this jacket still incorporates many of the classic trench coat characteristics, such as lapels and epaulets.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Trench Coat ($140)
While we’re experimenting with length, I would be remiss to forget about mid length trench coats, like this classic example from Abercrombie & Fitch. It’s perfect for when you want more of a classic look without the excess fabric.
- H&M Maxi Trench Coat ($75)
This coat is more closely aligned with the traditional trench coat, with a few modifications. The top’s double layers are a fun twist on storm flaps, and bring an interesting dimension to the traditional straight line silhouette.
- ASOS Vila Trench Coat ($135)
With a simplified collar, this jacket offers a classy twist on the original trench coat. The front buttons add just enough personality for this coat to really stand out in a crowd.
- Bershka Short Trench Coat ($70)
Another cute and loose-fitting cropped trench coat, anyone? This casual look in khaki is perfect paired with jeans or dressed up over a maxi skirt.
- Old Navy Relaxed Car Coat ($80)
Old Navy is a go-to for all things timeless and simple, just like the classic trench coat! With a relaxed fit, traditional lapels, and cuffs, this jacket is perfect for when you’re in need of a trench coat but without breaking your bank account.
- Levi Slacker Trench Coat ($120)
This more oversized and comfortable trench coat still holds on to many of the trench coat staples, like a storm flap and lapels. The navy blue ensures it’ as an easy layer over nearly any outfit.
- Mango Short Double-Breasted Trench Coat ($160)
Mango’s cropped trench coat maintains the oversized look of a trench coat without the long silhouette. Have fun with this jacket’s buttons, taking advantage of the double breasted feature by keeping the bottom open or leaning into the lapels of a classic trench.
- Kelly Obi Spliced Pleated Belted Trench Coat ($100)
If the goal is a classic trench coat with modern flare, this spliced jacket is perfect. The pleated white fabric emphasizes the length and silhouette of the coat, dressing up an already formal layer.
The Printed TRENCH COATS
These trench coats feature bright colors and unique patterns to make a statement.
- Steve Madden Shinely Trench Coat ($59)
Another simple way to add some flare to a trench coat is through pattern. I love this Steve Madden jacket on Revolve for its use of plaid patterns, which accentuate the coat’s storm flap and cuffs.
- NA-KD Oversized Belted Striped Trench Coat ($110)
This jacket’s stripes draw attention to the natural, straight-line silhouette of the trench coat. They pair nicely with its more classical features.
- Cotton On Lottie Check Trench Coat ($130)
What pairs perfectly with trench coats? Checkered prints, obviously! With all the features that trench coats are known for, this Cotton On jacket is perfect for when you need the most fall vibes possible.
- NFYM Floral Print Trench Coat ($79)
One of the most unique coats on this list, the patchwork style of this jacket makes it the perfect fall statement piece. The big front pockets add to its quirky charm.
- Madewell’s Belted Trench Coat ($70)
With cuffs and a simplistic collar, this Madewell trench coat has many traditional details. However, with the candlelight yellow tone, it makes a fun and playful statement.
- Vintage Burberry Nova Check Trench Coat ($189)
Burberry is literally the queen of trench coats, so obviously, they made the list. If you don’t have the funds to buy one new, trench coats aren’t hard to thrift. I would highly recommend checking out sites like Etsy and DePop along with your local thrift store to find something truly unique.
- Prettylittlething Khaki Contrast Oversized Belted Midi Trench Coat ($50)
This trench coat stays unique with the creative contrast design. The dark green against the khaki color makes this look a perfect and classy statement piece.
- The Cool Hour Sunshine Print Trench Coat Jacket ($146)
With sunshine graphics, this jacket puts a playful twist on the traditional trench coat. I love its bright colors and artistic flair!
The (Faux) Leather TRENCH COATS
These trench coats are made out of leather and other leather-like materials for edgy looks.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Vol. 28 Vegan Leather Trench Coat ($200)
What’s more mysterious than a trench coat? A (vegan) leather trench coat, of course! If you’re looking to add a bit more edge to the classic look, this coat checks all the boxes.
- Nasty Gal Premium Distressed Faux Leather Duster Coat ($100)
For me, The Matrix and trench coats are one in the same. This Nasty Gal coat honors the film perfectly. The green stitching and back leg split just add to the dystopian, cool-girl vibes.
- Princess Polly Brooklyn Faux Leather Longline Coat ($108)
This Princess Polly jacket experiments with materials, and I love the results. The burgundy color paired with fur reminds me of the mob wife aesthetic and will be sure to draw attention.
- Nasty Gal Premium Vinyl Oversized Trench Coat ($40)
I know it’s not leather, but Nasty Gal’s use of vinyl with this coat gives me all the Matrix-y, leather feels. The material makes for a unique and shiny finish, adding a splash of personality to a classic.
- A New Day Women Faux Croc Trench Coat ($50)
Looking for an inexpensive yet still experimental trench coat? Target is (of course) your girl. Specifically, this jacket’s faux croc material makes for a structured and unique overcoat not unlike the faux leather jackets on this list. A perfect statement piece.
The Suede & Fur TRENCH COATS
These trench coats are comfy and warm coats to elevate an outfit.
- Banana Republic Vegan Suede Trench Coat ($144)
I am a firm believer that suede is a forever fall staple. Combine it with a trench coat and you may have the most fall jacket of them all. Banana Republic’s coat has a loose and relaxed fit and falls at the knees.
- Princess Polly After Party Shearling Jacket in Brown ($97)
Looking to elevate the classic trench coat? Look no further than this jacket’s suede and fur lining. To me, every article of clothing represents the chance to look like Penny Lane of “Almost Famous,” and this jacket brings you one step closer.
- Zara Faux Suede Trench Coat ($60)
Falling just below the waist, this suede trench offers a light and loose reimagining of the classic, more structured trench coat. The white color specifically sets it apart from others on this list.
- Bubish Amelia Coat ($102)
This faux fur trim adds such unique character to the classic trench coat. Combined with a leather look and bold front pockets, this jacket is a must-have.
The Miscellaneous
All the other trench coats you should consider buying this fall!
- Aritzia Wilfred Eleventh Linen Trench Coat ($89)
Made with linen, this jacket is especially drapey and lightweight, setting it apart from the traditional trench coat. The front buttons are so fun and unique!
- Express Belted Puffer Trench Coat ($130)
Loving trench coats but not quite able to give up on your puffer? Look no further than this creative hybrid of the pair. With the traditional lapels and waist belt plus the warmth of a puffer, this trench coat is perfect for even the coldest days.
- Ralph Lauren Quilted Trench ($150)
Speaking of colder temperatures, this Ralph Lauren trench coat is yet another option for extra warmth. The quilted material combined with more classic trench coat styles, like double breasted buttons and lapels, makes this the perfect twist on the traditional coat.
- Free People Rains Long Jacket ($125)
Along with beautiful foliage and quaint cold days, let’s not forget that fall weather can sometimes be less than perfect. For those rainy or (hopefully not) snowy times, this rain jacket and trench coat hybrid has a hood and water-resistant fabric. All in all, this is what you need to bring style to gray days.
- Zara Denim Trench Jacket ($109)
Denim is certainly trending this fall, and if you’re looking for a new way to style it, look no further than a denim trench coat. Pair with jeans for a full Canadian Tuxedo look.