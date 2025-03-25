The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is ending, and with it, the days are getting shorter, and the crisp, cool air begins to settle in. As we transition into autumn, the comforting warmth of summer fades, and we find ourselves reaching for cozy layers. At this time of year, it often feels like we have nothing to wear except sweatshirts and sweatpants to stay warm and comfortable. However, autumn fashion offers so much more, and there are plenty of stylish ways to embrace this season while staying comfortable and fabulous.

If you’re seeking both comfort and elegance, there are several trends emerging this season that perfectly capture the essence of autumn. Here are five of them that will complement your style and help you look your best in this weather.

1. Earthy Tones

Earthy tones have always been the colors of autumn, but this year, they’re making a serious comeback. Designers are incorporating deep, warm hues to match the changing colors of the leaves. These colors feel grounded and comfortable, perfectly complementing the mood of the season.

The color of the year, Mocha Mousse, chosen by Pantone, will have a huge impact on the fashion industry, and we’ll see it often in clothing, along with other shades of brown like caramel and beige. These colors bring a sophisticated and elegant look to any outfit.

In addition to brown, warm shades of red—such as rust, terracotta, clay red, and cherry red—will continue to be on trend this year. Green, especially olive and forest green, will also be prominent this season.

2. Cardigans

Cardigans are a wardrobe staple that no woman should be without. They’re incredibly versatile and perfect for layering. Not only do they keep you warm enough for a Brazilian autumn, but they also complement various outfits.

One of the best reasons to invest in cardigans this season is the wide variety of styles available. From longer to shorter lengths, and different fabric options, you can easily find one that suits your style.

3. Big Shoulder Bags

Bags are essential for completing any outfit, and this autumn, big shoulder bags will be in style. Today’s fashion is all about practicality, and what’s more practical than a spacious bag that holds everything you need?

Expect to see these bags in shades of brown and red, perfectly complementing the earthy tones of autumn outfits.

4. Patterned Tights

Tights have been a staple for some time now, but this autumn, they’ll be taking a more sophisticated turn with patterns. Patterned tights add a creative touch to your outfit and help you break away from basic styles.

You can wear them in various ways—either showing them off with skirts or dresses, or discreetly under pants, paired with lace socks for an added detail. Either way, you’ll create a unique and beautiful look.

5. High-Knee Boots

Whether with or without heels, high-knee boots will make a statement this fall. Stylish and practical, they’re perfect for keeping your feet warm in the cold weather. There are many styles to choose from, so you can find a pair that fits your personal style.

One popular trend on TikTok is wearing high-knee boots over skinny jeans, so you can finally bring those jeans out of the closet and create a great outfit. Another chic way to style them is with skirts or dresses, paired with tights (patterned tights are especially fabulous).

These trends strike the perfect balance of comfort, functionality, and style, making them ideal for your autumn wardrobe.

