Track by Track: Charli xcx’s Brat And It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat

Charli xcx dominated the summer of 2024 with Brat, an electrifying fusion of futuristic pop and her signature rebellious style. Now, with Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, she revisits the album with a series of remixes and stellar collaborations that promise to take the tracks to new heights. Below, we break down each song, analyzing the artist’s choices and whether their contributions elevate the original material.

Charli’s collaboration with the Swedish duo presents an intriguing blend of futuristic pop with melodic rap influences. While the fusion seems promising on paper, the track doesn’t particularly stand out from the rest of the album. The main issue lies in its repetitive beat, which remains too similar to the original version, but with a lyrical shift that may feel jarring to listeners. However, the choice of featuring Robyn and Yung Lean fits the Brat aesthetic, even if the execution doesn’t quite reach its full potential.

BB Trickz infuses a pulsating, nostalgic vibe into this track, evoking the spirit of 90s rave culture. The song pays homage to the dance floors, while Charli’s signature electronic touch ensures it stays firmly in the present. The Spanish singer delivers a solid performance, proving that she’s an artist to watch as she skillfully blends the classic rave feel with modern pop. It’s a refreshing take, bringing high energy to the album.

Ariana Grande and Charli xcx are a power duo on this track, which was easily one of the most anticipated on the album. At first, it may leave some die-hard fans unsatisfied, but the song’s message is centered on disappointment, aligning with the lyrical intent. Grande’s verse dives deep into the pressures of public scrutiny and the shallow judgments female artists face. The track pairs Ariana’s vocals with dense electronic beats, providing a contrast that isn’t as bold as expected but still layered with emotional depth. Grande’s versatility shines through, once again proving her adaptability within any genre.

This track is a blend of The 1975‘s indie-pop style and Jon Hopkins‘ abstract electronic beats, creating an immersive and atmospheric sound. The result is a contemplative song that explores vulnerability and the emotional complexities of success. It’s an unexpected but pleasant surprise, showcasing a deeper, introspective side to both Charli and her collaborators.

Charli and Troye Sivan‘s chemistry is undeniable, and “Talk Talk” is another great addition to their list of collaborations. While it’s not groundbreaking, it delivers exactly what fans want: a catchy, feel-good track that’s fun and carefree. It’s a safe but satisfying remix that lives up to expectations.

Addison Rae’s presence on “Von Dutch” might catch some off guard, but her light and playful performance works well within the early 2000s nostalgia that the song channels. Rae’s vocals are understated but contribute to the track’s fun, carefree vibe. It may not stand out among the album’s more dynamic tracks, but Rae‘s iconic shout adds a playful touch that hints at her growing potential in the music world.

Caroline Polachek is a natural fit for Charli’s style, and “Everything Is Romantic” highlights both artists’ ability to elevate pop into something more ethereal. Polachek’s distinctive vocal style adds depth, transforming the song into a surreal, dreamy landscape. The song feels like a perfect match, blending Polachek’s indie pop with Charli’s futuristic edge to create a track that is both romantic and reflective.

Bladee brings a dark, vaporwave aesthetic to this remix, adding a melancholic undertone without overshadowing the original’s beat. Charli’s decision to bring in the Swedish rapper feels apt, as his introspective, detached vibe complements her innovative, reflective approach to pop. While the remix works, it doesn’t reach the heights of the album’s more standout moments.

Charli’s collaboration with A.G. Cook is a return to the roots of PC Music and a touching tribute to the late Sophie. As a producer, Cook has been instrumental in shaping much of Charli’s sound, and “So I” reaffirms their creative synergy. With its fast-paced beats and experimental production, the track reminisces on the joyous moments shared with the Greek musician, Sophie, making it one of the most emotionally charged and sonically unique tracks on the album.

“Girl, So Confusing” is one of the album’s most highly anticipated collabs. The song explores themes of rivalry, insecurity, and miscommunication, reflecting the public’s tendency to compare Charli and Lorde throughout their careers. Lorde’s verse transforms the original narrative into a heartfelt dialogue, turning what was once a monologue of tension into a conversation about reconciliation. It’s one of the album’s most powerful moments, showcasing both artists’ growth and maturity.

“Apple” with The Japanese House offers a refreshing indie pop twist on Charli’s original track. The smooth, contemplative vocals of The Japanese House provide a calming break in the album’s more frenetic energy. The track is introspective and serene, perfectly balancing Charli’s pop-forward production with an indie sensibility. This collaboration feels both organic and innovative, making it a standout.

Tinashe brings a sultry vibe to “B2B,” a high-energy, danceable track that captures both artists’ R&B and pop sensibilities. While it doesn’t offer many surprises, this work oozes confidence, elevating the song with a polished, club-ready feel that perfectly encapsulates the empowerment and fun both artists bring to the table.

Julian Casablancas‘ raw, indie-rock sound meshes with Charli’s sharp pop edge in “Mean Girls,” creating an intriguing fusion of their two worlds. The track takes on a rebellious, gritty tone, with Casablancas’ laid-back vocal style adding an element of cool detachment. While it’s a bold choice, it’s not for everyone. Still, for those who “get it,” it’s a standout moment on the album.

“I Think About It All the Time,” featuring Bon Iver, is a hauntingly beautiful song that blends Charli’s futuristic sound with Bon Iver’s atmospheric folk-electronica. The track explores themes of reflection and life crossroads. The band’s delicate vocals and minimalistic production create a poignant contrast to Charli’s maximalist tendencies, offering one of the album’s most introspective moments.

A fan favorite, “365” ends the album on a high note with Shygirl‘s heavy, experimental club energy. The track is a futuristic, boundary-pushing pop anthem that blends Charli’s fragmented production with Shygirl’s edgy confidence. It’s a fast-paced, adrenaline-filled song that perfectly captures the wild energy of a late-night rave, leaving listeners wanting more.

The album gets to its ending on a sexy note with Billie Eilish’s contribution to “Guess.” Their collaboration merges Billie’s dark, introspective style with Charli’s electronic flair, resulting in a layered, emotionally charged track. Eilish’s teasing verse adds depth to the playful back-and-forth dynamic between the two, turning the song into an empowering anthem that explores attraction with a blend of innuendo and lightheartedness.

There’s nothing more fitting for Brat than teaming up with Kesha for the remix of “Spring Breakers.” Their song delivers an energetic, carefree vibe that celebrates summer and nostalgia. Kesha’s signature party anthem style blends perfectly with Charli’s experimental pop sound, creating a track that’s messy, fun, and entirely fitting for the theme of Brat.

