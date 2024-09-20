I’m Still Julia: The Longevity of Charli XCX and Brat

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

ICYMI: Brat summer is here to stay!

This summer has been marked by a pop renaissance, with radios bumping songs from artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. However, one has stood out, due to her particular resurgence into mainstream media, accompanied by a particular shade of green that has now signified the start of the phenomenon; brat summer.

Charlotte Emma Aitchison, better known by her stage name Charli XCX, is a British singer-songwriter from Essex. Her artistry has gone around the pop circuit several times over the years and now she’s found a signature sound within electropop, hyperpop, and experimental pop. Now, with over 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Charli has become the definition of a hot girl summer.



The Brat Phenomenon

Charli XCX’s brat, her sixth studio album, has cemented itself as a defining moment in pop music this year. With 15 tracks spanning 41 minutes, brat has captured the attention of millions, amassing over 195 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music. The album’s cover art shocked many music fans, as it deviated from the typical pop album covers we see in 2024, and instead opted for something simpler and much more impactful: a lime green background with a single word written in Arial font front and center. Brat’s success has been further amplified by its numerous award nominations, including four prestigious nods from the MTV Video Music Awards, where it’s recognized for Art Direction, Cinematography, Trending Video, and–of course– Song of the Summer.

The album’s themes and aesthetics have taken over the internet with Charli’s perfectly executed promotional campaign. From the bold brat wall erected in New York City, to the “brat summer” movement that went viral across Instagram, TikTok, and X, brat has become a true zeitgeist. Charli has skillfully reshaped the term “brat,” shifting its connotation from childish behavior to embodying a complex, rebellious, and party-ready ethos. Fans around the world have embraced this aesthetic, sporting lime green crop tops and white camis while declaring, “I’m your favorite reference, baby!” A TikTok dance to her song Apple from the album has begun to attract interest, with the dance being replicated into the Roblox video game, Dress to Impress.

Beyond music and fashion, Brat has extended its influence to more surprising areas, such as politics. Just this past August, Charli XCX released a tweet stating that “kamala IS brat” following Joe Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for her 2024 presidential run. This unexpected statement further underscores Brat and Charli XCX’s wide-ranging impact, reaching into spaces where pop music and politics intersect in unexpected ways.



Working it Out on The Remix

Since the release of Brat, Charli XCX has been relentlessly driving the album’s momentum. Whether through unique merch drops or surprise Boiler Room DJ sets, Charli is determined to keep her Brat era alive and thriving. The question now is: how far will Brat’s influence go?

We’ve gotten our answer: Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not.

Brat is still brat, but with a fresh party-worthy twist. Following the album’s initial release, Charli introduced a series of remixes that featured some of the internet’s biggest names, including Addison Rae, Billie Eilish, and Lorde. This ultimately culminated in a deluxe edition of Brat with three new tracks, officially extending the life of the album. So, while brat remained the same in essence, it became something new. One standout from the deluxe album, “The Von Dutch A.G. Cook Remix” featuring Addison Rae, quickly infiltrated TikTok’s algorithm. Within days, the song was trending, bringing the brat aesthetic back into the spotlight. Despite the relatively small number of new songs, the deluxe edition was embraced by fans who continued to ride the wave of brat all summer long.

Charli’s not done yet, though. On October 11th, she’s set to release an entirely remixed version of the album, aptly titled brat: and it’s completely different but also still brat. It’s clear that all lovers of Charli are committed to keeping the era alive as she continues pushing the boundaries of her sound.

The Sweat Tour

In tandem with her remixes and deluxe album, Charli has joined forces with fellow pop star Troye Sivan for The Sweat Tour. The tour, which kicked off in Detroit earlier this week, spans both Europe and North America and promises high-energy performances, further solidifying Charli’s status as a boundary-pushing artist. Fans have flocked to see the duo as they deliver electrifying shows that blend their distinctive sounds with the irreverent energy of the brat era. The tour is scheduled to run through December, ensuring Charli’s presence remains a focal point in pop culture for months to come.

Brat autumn, anyone?

Charli’s Lasting Impact on Pop Culture

While Charli has officially bid farewell to brat Summer, it’s clear the lime green color palette — and the ethos of the brat era — are here to stay. Charli’s blend of hyper-pop beats, combined with her unapologetic embrace of the carefree party girl image, has redefined the pop landscape in 2024. The brat album challenges conventional views of women’s sexuality, presenting a bold, carefree persona who just wants to “live that life.”

Through her fearless experimentation, Charli XCX has not only redefined her own artistic identity but also set new trends in fashion, music, and even political discourse.

As she continues to evolve, one thing is clear — Charli isn’t just part of the music zeitgeist. She’s leading it.