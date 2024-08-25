Charli XCX: Who is the trendsetter girl that’s taking over social media?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

It’s Brat season! Charli XCX is at the peak of her career in the music industry and on social media, establishing herself as the it girl of the moment. With an irresistible combination of talent and a distinctive visual style, Charli is not only topping the charts but also capturing the attention of a generation.

Undoubtedly, her impact extends beyond music. She is shaping trends and redefining what it means to be a pop star in the 21st century. But who is this singer that painted the internet green?

the beginning

Charli XCX, born as Charlotte Aitchison, began her musical journey at a young age – she was just 15 years old when she made a decision that would change her life forever. And it was her ability to innovate and reinvent herself that truly catapulted her to stardom, always thinking outside the box.

Determined to follow her dreams, the young girl suddenly announced that she was moving out to London, U.K., with a friend she met on-line who used to organize illegal raves. Desperate, her parents managed to convince their daughter to find a middle ground: instead of moving out, she could perform at parties, with the condition of always being accompanied by them. It was with this rebellious and fierce attitude that Charli took the first step into her promising career.

music career

The singer is known for her memorable collaborations, like Iggy Azalea and Troye Sivan, and for her ability to blend various musical genres with an authenticity that resonates with a new generation tired of the same old ones.

“I Love It“, a dynamic collaboration between Charli XCX and Icona Pop, is a high-octane anthem that has become synonymous with carefree, rebellious fun. Released in 2012, this track is an exuberant celebration of living in the moment and embracing a wild, unapologetic lifestyle. It was the first time Charli was in the spotlight.

Her hits, such as “Boom Clap“, the soundtrack for The Fault in Our Stars, and “Fancy“, with a music video inspired by Clueless, dominated the charts and became anthems. But her career goes far beyond these pop songs, and today she embraces a much bolder aesthetic.

Charli XCX has released a total of nine studio albums and mixtapes, each showcasing her evolving artistry and innovative approach to pop music. Her discography includes True Romance (2013), Sucker (2014), Vroom Vroom (2016), Number 1 Angel (2017), Pop 2 (2017), Charli (2019), How I’m Feeling Now (2020), CRASH (2022), and Brat (2024).

Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom is a standout EP that significantly shaped her career and influenced the pop scene. Produced by SOPHIE, this EP is renowned for its bold and experimental approach, marking a departure from traditional pop conventions.

With its high-energy beats and avant-garde soundscapes, Vroom Vroom showcases Charli’s willingness to push boundaries and embrace a futuristic, edgy aesthetic. It was a critical success which solidified her reputation as a trendsetter and a leading figure in the fleeting genre of pop music.

How I’m Feeling Now is particularly notable as a groundbreaking project created during the Covid-19 pandemic. Released in 2020, the album captures Charli’s experimental spirit and response to the global crisis, reflecting her adaptability and emotional depth during a challenging time. At the time, she streamed on-line lives on Instagram and created most of the sounds with her fans.

On the other hand, CRASH marked a significant evolution in her style, blending pop with electronic and experimental influences, while also showcasing her ability to evolve while maintaining her unique artistic voice.

This year, Brat continues this evolution with its bold aesthetic and fusion of pop and internet culture influences, solidifying Charli XCX’s position as a force in the music industry even more.

and just like that, we have Brat Summer!

As stated, Charli XCX is leading a true revolution in the music industry with the release of her latest album Brat. With a memorable marketing campaign that caused a stir on social media, Charli has transcended the boundaries of pop music, attracting the attention of a much broader audience than usual. The album not only topped the charts but also became a cultural phenomenon.

Brat is not just an album; it’s a statement of boldness and a celebration of nightlife intertwined with internet aesthetic icons. Charli XCX has managed to merge what was considered cool by Millennials with trends dominating Gen Z, creating a vibrant convergence between these two generations.

The album addresses deep and current issues, such as personal insecurities, pregnancy, professional success and the competition among women in the still male-dominated music industry. The singer uses her platform to explore significant and challenging themes with a rare authenticity, staying true to her provocative artistic identity.

Brat stands out as a “well-orchestrated mess”, starting with the iconic cover that has become a cultural phenomenon. Its art, featuring the name Brat in Helvetica font against a green chroma key background went viral and inspired a wave of creations, from makeup looks and t-shirts to cake decorations.

This aesthetic is marked by a palette of dark tones and leather, projecting an image of a confident and self-assured girl. Since the album’s release, the singer has shown off an impactful look, characterized by boots, leather jackets, and baby tees, which clearly and strikingly consolidate her visual identity.

The music video for the track “360” is a perfect example of the Brat style, bringing together some of the biggest alternative it girls of the moment: Julia Fox, actress Rachel Sennott, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, models Alex Cosani and Gabbriette, Gen Z muse Emma Chamberlain, and Millennial icon Chloé Sevigny are just a few of the figures reflecting the era’s aesthetic. It mixes gothic with sexy, infused with a 2000s vibe and creating a unique fusion that highlights the individuality and personality of each participant.

Charli XCX is not just releasing music. She is launching a new aesthetic and cultural era, reflecting a vibrant and provocative lifestyle. She is an artist to watch and to incorporate into your playlist and wardrobe!

