Let’s talk about Addison Rae and her major image makeover. Once labeled as “talentless” due to her TikTok fame, she faced a lot of criticism while trying to branch out into acting, music, and fashion. But in 2024, she shifted the narrative, thanks to a savvy PR strategy that repositioned her as a genuine “It Girl.”

One of Addison’s clever moves was recognising the downsides of constant visibility online. Instead of flooding our feeds with content, she embraced some quiet time. By archiving many of her old posts on Instagram and TikTok, she signaled a fresh start, shedding the image of an attention-seeker. This new approach created a sense of intrigue around her, much like how established artists such as Lana Del Rey captivate their audiences.

Rae didn’t stop there; she also knew that aligning herself with the right artists was crucial for her rebrand. Her collaboration with Charli XCX, known for her cool “hyperpop” style, gave Rae a major credibility boost. By teaming up with someone viewed as innovative and edgy, she borrowed some of that good reputation. Their viral behind-the-scenes video for the “Von. dutch a.g. Cook remix,” where Rae’s spontaneous scream went viral, helped solidify her image as someone who truly gets the creative scene. Plus, Rae’s recent appearance on the “Sweat Tour,” sharing the stage with Troye Sivan, Lorde and Charli XCX, showcases her successful rebranding efforts. Being part of a lineup featuring such acclaimed artists cements her transition from a ridiculed influencer to a musician worthy of performing alongside industry heavyweights.

Nostalgia has also played a significant role in her rebranding. Addison’s Instagram aesthetic features black-and-white photos and a vintage vibe that resonates with fans longing for the early 2010s. This visual language not only connects her to her audience but also strengthens her association with Lana Del Rey.

Instead of shying away from past criticism, Addison embraced it. Her single “Obsessed” was seen as self-absorbed, but she turned that narrative on its head, making it more playful and self-aware. By owning her story, she gained control over how she’s perceived.

The release of “Diet Pepsi” this year marked a pivotal moment in her rebranding journey. This catchy hyperpop track showcased her evolving artistic identity. The music video, with its vintage Americana aesthetics and subtle nods to classic imagery, reflected her growth while still paying homage to her influences.

Addison Rae’s PR transformation highlights the challenges celebrities face in the digital age. With the rapid pace of online fame, she recognised the importance of evolving beyond her initial platform to carve out her own identity. Her journey illustrates the power of stepping back to create intrigue, collaborating with established artists for credibility, and tapping into nostalgia to resonate with fans. By owning her past and transforming criticism into something relatable, she successfully redefined her narrative.

Interestingly, her evolution contrasts sharply with JoJo Siwa, whose attempts to rebrand have faced more bumps in the road. While Addison’s calculated silence and curated collaborations have effectively built her up, JoJo has struggled to break away from her original persona. This comparison highlights the different strategies these influencers have adopted and the varying outcomes they’ve achieved.