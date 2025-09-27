The impact of growing up with social media to Gen Z’s mental health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Born between the mid-1990s and 2010s, Generation Z is the first to grow up fully integrated into the digital environment. Unlike their parents, who experienced the rise of this new form of communication, these young people were born immersed in it, and learning to balance technological innovation and mental health has become a major challenge.

While social media has brought enormous benefits, such as the democratization of information and the visibility of social causes, the early hyperconnection of young people has increased the risk of emotional disorders and raised a bigger concern: the transformation of digital life into a substitute for real life.

Intense use

Young people aged 15 to 28 today grew up with cellphones, tablets, and computers in their hands. Even if these devices were intended for distraction and entertainment, they also fueled a desire for speed and a faster flow of visual stimuli. Conditioned to seek evermore online, increased anxiety levels, stress, insomnia, low self-esteem and difficulty concentrating have become the main impacts of the digital world on young people’s lives.

“With a cellphone nearby, receiving notifications all the time, it’s hard to focus and leave whatever’s happening on social media aside,” says 19-year-old Raquel Baltar. The university student, who divides her time between studies and an internship, feels the impact of the digital environment even outside of it. “Besides distracting me, I’m sure the internet has made me much more anxious.”

In conversation with psychologist Luciana Zeidan, the negative effects of heavy social media use become clear. “I see a paradox in this, because, if on the right hand we have in this generation people who are extremely agile with technology, with quick and effective access to more information than any other generation has ever had, we also have a void of humanity, of exchange, of creativity and socialization, in addition to excessive exposure to pressure, constant comparison, many stimuli – not always appropriate for their age – cyberbullying, etc,” comments the specialist.

Issues such as the increase in cases of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is also linked to increased screen time. A study based in Los Angeles, showed that approximately 10% of teenagers who frequently used digital platforms developed new ADHD symptoms, while among those who did not use them often, the rate was 4.6%. Furthermore, for each additional digital activity used frequently, the likelihood of developing symptoms increased by about 10%. The easy access to entertainment and mental overload make it difficult to filter out what’s truly relevant, an essential skill for concentration.

Relationships in the digital age

The digital world has transformed the way young people create and maintain connections. While it’s an environment conducive to new meetings, and ideal to maintain contact in the most adverse situations, relationships do not escape the anxious nature of the online universe. Relationships that take place on social media bring a dynamic marked by haste, constant comparison, and a lack of true intimacy.

“The virtual environment can also lead to superficial relationships, not allowing time to “digest” conflicts – because there is no waiting to resolve them, everything is immediate – and leads to comparisons of the individual with others who appear to have perfect relationships, constant amazing trips, and so on,” explains the psychologist, who adds: “Simple! Virtual connection is not an emotional connection.”

Thinking beyond the bonds formed through screens, by spending too much time on the internet, the dynamics of relationships in real life are automatically impacted. Family bonds, school friendships, and work friendships lose credibility as young people replace in-person interactions with digital ones.

“What I notice the most is the emptying of family relationships, as virtual life reduces the eye-to-eye contact with parents, grandparents and uncles, which is an undeniable richness. Today we see families in restaurants – and in their homes, all the time – where each member is absorbed in their cellphone, in their own world, distant, without even noticing what they’re eating,” Luciana points out. The affection, care, and exchanges experienced in person don’t translate fairly for the digital environment, weakening bonds essential for mental well-being.

Warning signs

“I realized this was really serious when my mood started to change because my phone battery was dying. It felt like I was fed up, and even worse, if I couldn’t charge it, it felt like the end of the world,” Raquel says. It’s important for young people to be alert to prevent media stimuli from interfering with their mental health. Several aspects can be observed in cases where the internet connection becomes unbalanced compared to the real world.

“Sudden mood swings, aggressive responses, procrastination, declining academic performance, isolation from friends and family, low physical endurance – like if a short walk lead to extreme fatigue – difficulty concentrating and staying engaged in activities other than digital, difficulty putting down the cell phone even when not actively using it, distress when the device’s battery is low, changes in sleep and appetite, and so on,” Luciana explains.

It is important that, in addition to the young people themselves, those responsible for them observe the signs and guide them, mostly teenagers, towards a more conscious use of technological means.

How to use social media in a healthy way?

As with everything in life, balancing the digital and physical worlds is crucial. “Apps and social media are designed to be highly addictive, requiring users to have a high level of emotional control. But we can talk about ‘healthy use’ by seeking a balance between the digital and the real world,” the psychologist points out.

“A big change I made was to, more carefully, choose the profiles I follow. I also took breaks from the internet, which allowed me to reconnect more with the real world,” the university student commented. The young woman, who now describes herself as “much less addicted to her phone” — in her own words — also reports joining the “Digital Detox” movement. “I feel much less overwhelmed by information,” she adds.

“Digital Detox”, a trending term on social media, involves voluntarily disconnecting from social media to improve mental well-being. “This can lead to reconnection with activities such as hobbies, exercise or meetings with friends and family, strengthening real relationships and emotional balance. It’s a practical way to recognize healthy limits in social media use and increase awareness of how we want to relate to the digital world,” Luciana explains.

As a warning, as time goes on, the fusion between digital and in-person media will become even more natural, and the flow of information will increase. Therefore, it’s important for Generation Z to learn to balance both scenarios so that their mental well-being isn’t compromised later on.

