The Digital Dilemma: How Social Media and AI Are Reshaping Childhood and Learning

Are We Raising a Generation Dependent on Screens? Exploring the Impact of Social Media and AI on Children’s Development

I woke up at 8 today and planned to start my day fresh. It’s now 12, and I haven’t even left my bed. Guess what kept me glued? My phone, of course. Out of the four hours I’ve been awake, I’ve spent three hours and forty minutes mindlessly scrolling—lost in an endless loop of social media, updates, and notifications. Sound familiar?

For many, checking our phones as soon as we wake up has become a part of our daily routine. Whether it’s reading messages or scrolling through social media, we pick up our devices before our brains even have time to process anything else. The internet and smartphones have become inseparable from our lives, making it almost impossible to function without them, even for a day. This dependence has reached an extreme level, particularly among children who have grown up in the digital age.

Children who experienced lockdowns and the rise of AI-driven tools like ChatGPT rely heavily on technology for schoolwork and daily activities. While the internet has brought a wave of positive advancements, it has also introduced several negative consequences. One of the biggest concerns is that many children now have unrestricted access to social media and online content from a very young age.

In recent years, courtesy of the lockdown, children and adults alike have become increasingly dependent on AI models to aid in their daily tasks, such as assignments, homework, or even generating ideas for everyday life. I have personally seen my peer groups completely rely on ChatGPT to write their reports for assignments, which can be harmful in the long term as it makes them unable to understand and write the material on their own, and they never get a proper understanding of the assignments.

The Role of Parents and Technology Dependence– Busy parents, often juggling work and household responsibilities, tend to use phones and other devices to keep their children occupied. While this provides a temporary solution, it has long-term effects on a child’s development. The excessive use of digital devices can lead to decreased attention spans, lack of creativity, and an inability to entertain oneself without screens. It also creates a gap between children and their real-world social skills, making it harder for them to interact in person.

Exposure to Harmful Content– One of the biggest dangers of unrestricted internet access is the exposure to violent and inappropriate content. Social media platforms, despite their guidelines, make it incredibly easy for children to come across disturbing videos, harmful trends, and unrealistic portrayals of life. The more they consume such content, the more it normalizes negative behaviors, making children desensitized to violence and altering their perception of reality. This can lead to increased aggression, anxiety, and fear, especially in younger minds that are still developing their understanding of the world.

The Illusion of Social Media vs. Reality– Another issue with social media is the unrealistic standard it sets for life. Many users post only the highlights of their lives, showcasing wealth, beauty, and success, making it seem like everyone else is living an extraordinary life. Children and teenagers, who are more impressionable, often compare themselves to these unrealistic portrayals, leading to feelings of inadequacy, loneliness, and even depression. When they step into the real world, they find that life isn’t as glamorous as social media makes it seem, causing frustration and disappointment.

Anonymity and Lack of Empathy– One of the unfortunate effects of social media is how it enables people to be meaner than they would be in real life. With the barrier of a screen, many individuals feel emboldened to say things they would never dare to say face-to-face. This has led to a culture of online harassment, bullying, and a decline in overall empathy. The ease with which hurtful words can be typed and sent without immediate consequences has created a toxic environment, especially for young users who are still developing emotional resilience.

Online Bullying and Its Consequences– Many children have taken drastic actions, including suicide, due to cyberbullying. Adding to the point above, the lack of empathy online has created a bullying crisis in recent years.

Exploitation of Minors– There have been multiple cases where predators have exploited minors through social media platforms, leading to serious real-world consequences. Online grooming has been a big challenge in recent years, with many children falling for the predator’s threats and/or promises.

Finding a Balance is important

Social media is here to stay, and completely eliminating it isn’t a realistic option. However, it is crucial to teach children how to use them responsibly. Setting screen time limits, monitoring content, and encouraging offline activities can help create a healthier balance. Parents should engage in open discussions about the realities of social media, helping children understand that what they see online isn’t always the full truth.

Taking time off from social media and the digital world can be beneficial for mental health. Spending time with family, engaging in hobbies, and interacting with the real world can help children develop healthier habits and a stronger sense of self-worth. They would rather spend their time on hobbies such as painting, playing instruments or playing out with friends. Such activities would sharpen their minds, boost creativity and aid in physical and mental health.

The lack of physical interactions during lockdown and some of their major personality-building years has limited the children’s ability to develop essential skills such as self-analysis, problem-solving, and real-world communication. Many children who previously engaged in outdoor activities, classroom discussions, and social interactions were forced into a digital environment, making screens their primary source of learning and engagement.

While technology has undeniably changed our lives for the better, it has also introduced several challenges, especially for children. It is essential to recognize the negative impacts of social media and digital devices and take proactive steps to ensure they do not take over our lives. By fostering awareness and healthy habits, we can help the younger generation navigate the digital world safely and effectively.

Although social media’s presence cannot be erased in today’s world, its role is firm and necessary as times change. But should we allow ourselves to be absolutely dependent on it, losing our ability to think and function without it? In our attempt to provide children with learning opportunities online, are we actually restricting the development of their own skills? These are the questions I leave you with—questions that deserve reflection.