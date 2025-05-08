It’s Not Just A Phase: Silent Struggles Of A Teen 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately it seems that teenage struggles are considered “just a phase,” but they’re not. Our mental health is complex, confusing and complicated, and it’s essential for grown adults to understand this.

The more that I grow into my adulthood, the more that I realize how ignored teen mental health is. And although I am towards the end of my teen years, a new set of life’s problems has just begun. Whether it’s trying to live up to family expectations, struggling academically, or navigating through one’s social life, are all issues that we as teens silently go through. Nonetheless, these may seem like minor matters to a “real adult,” but our emotions and feelings should not have to be ignored in the name of age.

As us teenagers try to live through these negative emotions, many parents/family members see these experiences as “just a phase” that every teenager goes through. As hormone levels begin to change, newfound feelings, anger, and anxieties start to interfere with one’s daily life. Sometimes it seems like a switch is flipped. From being able to live carefree as a child to one day having so many responsibilities, enduring heartbreak and falling out with friends you thought you would be close with forever — this can all make one’s life feel upside down.

Although I have had a great support system during these difficult moments in my life, many other teenagers don’t have that privilege due to living in stricter households or with parents who believe that one should just “tough it out” on their own. Despite the fact that they too have been in our shoes and trying to navigate through these struggles, so many parents seem to ignore their children’s emotions and feel that it’s all a necessary part of growing up.

Another thing that I feel many parents don’t take seriously is how much social media plays a negative role in many teenagers’ lives, especially in my generation. Social media, although just a breadth of appa, has led to the breaking point of many teens — and even people that I know personally. Although created for networking, sharing memories, and common interests, in today’s age, social media has been taken to a whole new level. To me, it is now known as the breeding ground for jealousy and rumors, and the gathering place for false realities.

It is easy for an adult who has lived without social media to simply say, “Just ignore it” or “Delete the app” but when it is the source of seemingly all the latest updates in life, it is very hard to do. This leads many teenagers to a standstill with several questions: Is my mental health more important than having Instagram? Why do I keep comparing my life to others? If one doesn’t know their limits and when it’s time to take a break, it can be easy to spiral into depression while too embarrassed to ask someone for help.

One of the main struggles that affects me personally and subconsciously more than ever is the pressure of being “great.” Although I am 18 years old and I am deemed a legal adult, it feels that I know nothing about adulthood or where my future may lead me at all. Of course, I have dreams to make it big, live a six-figure (minimum) lifestyle, and have the opportunity to travel the world, but sometimes I can’t help but wonder how or if I will ever achieve that. I know that you’re always supposed to have faith in yourself, but seeing the harsher reality of the many people around me who once had the same dreams and aspirations, makes me wonder if I’ll end up the same.

In closing, I stress to parents, teachers, schools, caretakers, institutions, and everyone to take teen mental health very seriously. I know that sometimes it can be difficult to get emotions out of us teenagers, but behind our barricades, we are still children who need your guidance and support.

Furthermore, to all the teenagers who are worried just like me — it is okay for you to not have life all figured out. Seeking help does not make you weak or less than. Resources such as the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), the Crisis Lifeline, the JED Foundation, and more are all programs made to help us out in times of need.

Health is truly wealth, and when we first take care of our minds, the rest will follow.