When it comes to Mental Health being represented in the media, it is usually not done very well. However, there is certain media that is able to represent it in a way that everyone can understand. Steven Universe: Future is a great example of this. In the show, the main character, Steven Universe, was able to win over most of his enemies, however, in the process it has taken a toll on his mental health. In Steven Universe: Future, it is clear to see how the trauma Steven experienced and the stress he has, and still is going through, has affected him.



Throughout the show, it is clear that Steven is getting overwhelmed by all the changes that are happening around him. He does not know how to properly deal with them, so he ends up bottling up his emotions. Some of the characters, such as Jasper and Aquamarine, treat him like he is still his mom and not his own person. This causes several issues, such as him lashing out at many of his friends and acquaintances and losing many aspects of his life. An example of this is in the episode “Fragments”, when Steven shatters Jasper in a fit of rage while fighting. In the end, Steven is not able to take the amount of stress and emotional burden that comes from his responsibilities, and in the end, he turns into a monster because of the emotional baggage. After getting the support from his friends and family, he turns back into his regular self and decides to leave his hometown Beach City to go on a journey to find himself.