Short n’ Sweet (DELUXE): Bop or Flop, Get to Know the New Tracks

As we all know, Sabrina Carpenter has been getting the recognition she deserves with her latest singles and album. Between the release of emails i can’t send, and her latest album Short n Sweet, Sabria conquered millions of fans, tons of prizes and broke down some unique records. With Short n’ Sweet, Miss Carpenter became the first artist since The Beatles to simultaneously occupy the first three places of The Billboard Hot 100, creating even more impact to her musical career.

Short n’ Sweet is Sabrina’s sixth studio album, released on August 23rd, 2024. The album has 12 tracks and it’s primarily a pop album, but it blends various influences that make it more dynamic and interesting, like the smooth rhythm of R&B and funky basslines and disco inspired beats. It’s a sophisticated, playful and confident album, blending classic and modern elements to create a well-rounded pop experience.

Thanks to its incredible reception from both fans and critics, the album got Sabrina to win her first two Grammys. The project also captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling, further amplified by a highly anticipated music video starring actor Barry Keoghan – who is rumored to have inspired some of the album’s most talked-about tracks, “Please Please Please”.

SHORT N´SWEET – DELUXE VERSION

After well-deserved Grammys, Sabrina announced the release of Short n’ Sweet (DELUXE) on Valentine’s Day, which is ironic since most of her songs are about failed relationships. This version contains five new tracks, one of them being another version of “Please Please Please” featuring none other than Dolly Parton.

Dolly, known for her unique voice, faced some criticism from those who felt her vocals didn’t suit the song, but her feature was undeniably iconic. The humor woven into the music video was comically ironic and undeniably epic. After rumors of Barry and Sabrina’s relationship came to an end, the music video for “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton, depicted a body being carried and buried. The body appeared to be the same one from the previous video – where Barry made an appearance – wearing the exact same outfit.

NEW TRACKS OF SHORT N´SWEET: DEFINITELY A BOP

The release of the deluxe edition added even more layers to the singer’s already captivating album. Alongside “Please Please Please”, the new tracks offer fresh perspectives on love, fame, and self-discovery and, while some songs seamlessly fit into the album’s original themes, others bring a new energy that expands Carpenter’ sonic world. Here’s a deeper look into the songs:

“15 Minutes” This song looks into the fleeting nature of fame and relationships, possibly reflecting Sabrina’s personal experiences in the spotlight. Its introspective lyrics and catchy melody align seamlessly with the album’s themes of love and self-discovery. “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton This reimagined version of Carpenter’s hit single blends her pop sensibilities with Parton classic country flair. The collaboration not only bridges generational musical styles but also enriches the album’s diversity, making it a standout track. “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” A heartfelt ballad exploring the complexities of a challenging relationship, this track adds emotional depth and showcases Sabrina’s vocal range, complementing the album’s exploration of romantic entanglements. “Busy Woman” An empowering anthem about juggling life’s demands, this song resonates with themes of independence and strength. Its upbeat tempo and assertive lyrics provide a refreshing contrast, enhancing the album’s dynamic range. “Bad Reviews” One of the most talked-about tracks, which many speculate is about Barry Keoghan. The lyrics explore staying in a relationship despite red flags and outside criticism, leading fans to draw connections to the blonde’s past romance. Adding to the speculation, the album booklet reportedly contains a crossed-out word next to the song title that appears the spell “Barry”.

Overall, the album was captivating and the songs from the deluxe version brought great lyricism and a funky upbeat that made everyone addicted. The deluxe edition not only enhances the original album but also provides listeners with a more comprehensive understanding of Brina’s artistic journey. Sabrina knows how to make a bop and shit did it again!

