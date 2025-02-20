Is Sabrina Carpenter The New Ariana Grande?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After her Short N’ Sweet tour started in 2024, Sabrina Carpenter has shown that despite her size, she can dominate the stage. Is Sabrina’s rise reminding anyone of Ariana Grande’s domination in 2018 during her Sweetener era? The stars have carved distinct yet parallel paths in pop music. Each has risen from childhood stardom to global fame, crafting unique identities while navigating similar challenges in the spotlight.

Childhood stardom

Known for her breakout role as the quirky Cat Valentine on Victorious, Ariana used her Nickelodeon fame as a springboard to music. Her debut album, Yours Truly (2013), launched a career highlighted by Sweetener and Thank U, Next. Today, Ariana is a pop icon, celebrated for her whistle notes, theatrical performances, and iconic ponytail. She recently impressed audiences as Glinda in the 2024 Wicked film adaptation, earning an Oscar nomination under the Best Supporting Actress category.

Similarly, Sabrina gained popularity as Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, a role that showcased her sharp humor and emotional depth. Her first album, Eyes Wide Open (2015), introduced her musical talent, which blossomed further with Short N’ Sweet (2024). At 25, Sabrina is recognized for her playful yet edgy persona, with hits like “Espresso” and “Feather” dominating the charts.

Branding

Like many child stars, both Ariana and Sabrina gradually shed their wholesome images for bolder, more sensual aesthetics. Their fashion choices — Ariana’s high ponytail paired with thigh-high boots and Sabrina’s heart-cut-out corsets — symbolize their transformation and confidence in owning their femininity. Their branding success is evident in their cultural impact. Ariana’s oversized sweatshirt, ponytail, and boots combo is a Halloween staple, just as Sabrina’s tour outfits have become easily recognizable costumes. Their ability to be replicated speaks to their influence in pop culture, and it will only continue to grow for Sabrina.

songwriting

Both Ariana and Sabrina have distinct musical styles, yet their careers intersect in their vocal prowess and ability to connect emotionally through their music. Renowned for her whistle notes and impressive vocal range, Ariana’s R&B-influenced tracks like “R.E.M.” and “nasty” showcase her vocal agility. While Sabrina’s voice is equally bold, her music often incorporates playful and flirtatious themes, evident in hits like “Juno” and “Nonsense.”

Ariana’s stage experience dates back to her role in 13 the Musical (2008), culminating in her critically acclaimed portrayal of Glinda in Wicked. Sabrina, too, has theatrical roots, briefly starring in Mean Girls on Broadway before the pandemic cut the run short. Both incorporate theatrical elements into their performances, with Sabrina’s Short N’ Sweet tour blending storytelling and dramatic visuals.

Facing Public Scrutiny

Both Ariana and Sabrina have faced scrutiny for their personal lives, often addressing controversies through their music. From Ariana’s whirlwind relationships with Pete Davidson and Mac Miller to recent headlines about Ethan Slater, Ariana has been a constant topic of public fascination. Songs like “Thank U, Next” and “yes, and?” reflect her ability to reclaim the narrative, transforming tabloid drama into empowering songs. Sabrina gained attention for the “driver’s license” drama with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. Her song “because i liked a boy” vulnerably addresses the backlash, proving her resilience and artistry in navigating public judgment.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are not carbon copies but parallel forces in pop music. Their journeys highlight the challenges of growing up in the spotlight, the power of reinvention, and the ability to connect deeply with fans. By celebrating their similarities and differences, we gain a richer understanding of their artistry and enduring influence on pop culture.