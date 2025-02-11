2025 Grammy’s: A femininomenon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards were full of first-time winners, most of whom were iconic and talented women.

Beyonce won Album of the Year for “Cowboy Carter.” This album felt like a testament to her roots, as she grew up in Houston, Texas. Although her experimental genre shift was met with some controversy, many artists before her have done the same thing. Sticking to one genre limits an artist’s ability to fully express themself. Beyonce is continuing this trend of breaking barriers and stepping out of the confines of one style of music.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Upcoming artist, Doechii, became the third woman to ever win Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” After the Grammy’s, a YouTube video of her from 2020 resurfaced on the internet. She had just been fired from her job and planned to go to record labels the next day to ask if there were any internships open. This decision was ultimately the catalyst for her success today. The previous female winners were Lauryn Hill and Cardi B, making all three women of color.

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” which won Best Pop Vocal Album, empowers women to embrace their sexuality in a self-confident way, rather than in a way that caters to the male gaze. The “Short n’ Sweet” tour seemed comparable to a sleepover at your best friend’s house, with its sparkly costumes, dirty jokes and even a “spin the bottle”-style karaoke performance.

Many women across the country welcomed the tour and album with positive energy on the internet. When the artist received criticism from parents for her risqué lyrics and suggestive “Juno” poses, fans rushed to her defense. Pop stars are under no obligation to market themselves to a younger audience, and Carpenter never claimed to do so.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Chappell Roan, who won Best New Artist, rose to fame after the release of her debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” in 2023. In her acceptance speech, she called for record labels to provide fair wages and healthcare to their artists.

She also performed “Pink Pony Club,” the 11th track on her album and a powerful anthem of self-expression. Roan was inspired to write the song after moving to Los Angeles and finding a place where she could truly be herself. It became an anthem of hope and celebration for queer kids all over the country.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The 2025 Grammy’s celebrated the accomplished women who ruled the music industry over the past year. This year’s Grammy winners are inspiring future artists by pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a woman in music.