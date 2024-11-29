Sabrina Carpenter’s LA Tour Dates Were So Iconic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I was one of the millions of girls who braved the Ticketmaster battlefield in hopes of snagging Sabrina Carpenter tickets for her Short N’ Sweet Tour this year—and sadly, I lost the war. But as a proud Emails I Can’t Send Tour veteran, I knew this tour would be nothing short of iconic—and wow, was I right. Her LA dates? Pure magic. Truly moments for the history books. Let me spill all the tea on what made Sabrina’s Short N’ Sweet Tour in LA an unforgettable experience!

announced a “Nonsense” Christmas

Everyone is obsessed with Sabrina’s iconic “Nonsense” outros from her last tour and her “A Nonsense Christmas” rendition, so obviously, Netflix made the genius move to collab with her for a full-on Christmas special dropping December 6th! Like, I’m already texting my friends to plan matching holiday fits and festive snacks for our watch party. Sabrina surprised her LA fans at her show by premiering the trailer for the special (casual flex). It’s packed with incredible vocalists like Chappell Roan and Kali Uchis, so you know it’s going to be magical. Honestly, LA getting the exclusive first look made the City of Angels feel even more heavenly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera graced the stage with a surprise appearance that left all of LA shook. She joined in for a jaw-dropping duet with Sabrina, created exclusively for LA. Both icons served amazing looks, and their powerhouse vocals? Pure goosebumps. The crowd went absolutely wild—an unforgettable moment that felt like a love letter to LA. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Iconic Juno poses

Sabrina has been living her Juno pose era this tour, and let me tell you—she’s taking risky to a whole new level! For the LA show, she gave us the iconic split moment (like, hello, FLEXIBILITY QUEEN), and then she hit us with her first-ever oral pose. Let’s just say, the entire crowd collectively gasped because we were not ready—but oh, we loved every second of it. She’s the blueprint for being bold, sexy, and unapologetically fun. We love a daring girl who keeps us on our toes and slays while doing it. @mailethequeen This one might be the best one yet. I didnt even know she could do the splits . #fypシ #viral #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweettour @Sabrina Carpenter @Team Sabrina ♬ original sound – Maile The queen

Domingo

Our girl Sabrina knows her fans so well! She totally understood the assignment by bringing out “Domingo” from the latest SNL skit featuring her song “Espresso.” Like, are you kidding?! When Marcello Hernandez came out as Domingo, the crowd went absolutely feral. I swear, I was blushing right along with her when she “arrested” him for the night. SO iconic! Ugh, the FOMO is unreal—this was definitely the highlight of the tour. @thekiaforum #Domingo came all this way to get arrested at LAShortNSweet! 💋 #SabrinaCarpenter #ShortNSweet #ShortNSweetTour ♬ original sound – Kia Forum

Potential concert film