Sabrina Carpenter’s “Busy Woman” Is The Girl Power Anthem We All Needed

“Busy Woman” is the song for the girlies who know their worth. If there’s one thing Sabrina Carpenter is going to do, it’s give us a confidence anthem wrapped in a witty, tongue-in-cheek delivery. “Busy Woman,” one of the five additional tracks from Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Deluxe album, is the ultimate self-assurance for anyone who refuses to waste their time on people who don’t deserve it. Honestly, it’s giving CEO energy.

At its core, “Busy Woman” is about knowing your worth, setting boundaries, and not waiting around for someone who doesn’t see your value. Right from the start, Carpenter lays out a universal truth: “Oh, I’m so mature, collected, and sensible / Except when I get hit with rejection.” We can all seem put together — until rejection hits. That moment of not getting what (or who in this case) we want? Suddenly, all that poise goes out the window. But while one approach is to mourn and wallow in self-pity, Carpenter makes a power move instead.

Carpenter also acknowledges the flip side, explaining how she’ll take it if the person she’s pining for returns her feelings. She sings, “But if you need my love / My clothes are off, I’m coming over to your place,” sending the message that she’s not afraid to go after what she wants — but only on her terms. She’s not waiting around hoping for a text back and we should do the same. If you’re in, she’s in. If not, Carpenter’s already moved on to better things. The nonchalance is just so effortless that it’s almost intimidating.

In true Carpenter fashion, “Busy Woman” also delivers several lines that will in fact become my new motto for the rest of 2025. (“If you don’t want me, I’ll just deem you gay” is my favorite.) So if you’re doing some self-reflection of your own and coming to the conclusion that you could’ve been the problem, Carpenter is the older sister figure telling you that it really was them, not you. She turns rejection into a joke, showing that sometimes, it’s best to just laugh it off and keep moving forward.

Another honorable mention is “And if you don’t need my love / Well, I didn’t want your little b*tch ass anyway.” Currently hoping I get to use that one-liner someday.

But at the end of the day, we’re just girls. Of course, we’re going to want to doll up for a date. However, Carpenter sings, “So much to shave and lipstick to reapply / Maybe for you, though, I could accommodate,” revealing that she’s doing it for herself. If Carpenter’s putting in the effort, it’s because she wants to — not because she has to. So to all the girlies who have been accused of dressing up to impress men, this is the perfect line to clap back with.

The song soon arrives at the bridge with Carpenter singing, “Busy woman all the time / Busy woman for the rest of my life / My openings are super tight.” This could easily be a nod to the year Carpenter has had. With three Grammy wins, countless sold-out shows, and No.1 rankings across practically every chart there is, of course, she would be booked and busy. If you’re not meeting her at her level, Sab’s not waiting around. It’s the kind of mentality that makes “Busy Woman” feel like a modern-day dating mantra because let’s face it, we simply don’t have time for anyone who doesn’t recognize a good thing when they see it.

After hearing the song teased on social media, fans can’t get enough of the full version and have been sharing their thoughts online.

playing busy woman like i don’t know every words by heart pic.twitter.com/lFWBc4ybSn — ✰ (@joyfemmes) February 13, 2025

BUSY WOMAN SONG OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/PJ8Btc0NeH — Barbie (@barbieheirloom) February 13, 2025

busy woman really pop perfection pic.twitter.com/Sx4JbN9SEw — . (@ungodlywanda) February 14, 2025

With “Busy Woman,” Carpenter has once again turned a relatable experience into an anthem that’s worthy of being screamed at the top of your lungs in the car with the windows rolled down. Whether you’re single, dating, or somewhere in between, this track is a reminder to never settle — and to always keep your calendar open for something (or someone) better.