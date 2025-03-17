Saint Patrick’s Day: Here are 12 Irish artists that you need to know and celebrate this date!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Celebrated on March 17th, Saint Patrick’s Day, is one of the most important days for Irish culture. It’s a day filled with parades, plenty of music and parties, honoring Saint Patrick, the patron Saint of Ireland who played a crucial role in converting the Irish to Christianity in the 5th century.

More than just a symbol of faith and history, this day has become a significant celebration of Ireland’s culture and identity, with traditions that transcend borders and are recognized all over the world. For the Irish, it’s a time to reconnect with their roots.

And for those who want to dive even deeper into this unique celebration of a people proud of their rich cultural heritage, there’s no better way than to get to know some of the figures who have helped spread Irish culture around the world, through the stage and the screen.

That’s why we’ve prepared a special list of 12 artists you need to know to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with the true Irish spirit, who, with their talents, show that Ireland is a gift to global culture.

Bono Vox

Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1960, Paul David Hewson, known by his stage name Bono Vox, is a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He became famous as the lead vocalist of the rock band U2. Bono wrote almost all of the band’s lyrics, many of which are inspired by social, religious, and political themes.

During his early years as the lead singer of U2, the rocker’s lyrics contributed to the band’s spiritual and rebellious tone. As the band matured, the focus of his inspirations shifted to personal experiences shared with the band members, whom, coincidentally, he met on Irish soil.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan was born in Dublin on October 18, 1992. The actor gained significant recognition for his leading role in Saltburn, a film that gained major attention in mid-2023. Before that, Keoghan had already been named the 27th greatest film actor from Ireland by The Irish Times in 2020.

Some of his most notable roles include Martin Lang in The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), Dymphna in Calm with Horses (2019), Druig in Eternals (2021), and Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), which earned him his first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Barry won the Bafta Award for Rising Star in 2019, Best Supporting Actor in 2021 and 2023, and Best Actor in 2024.

⁠Dolores O’ Riordan

Dolores Mary Eileen O’Riordan was born in Limerick, Ireland, on September 6, 1971. She was a singer, songwriter, and musician, best known as the lead vocalist of the band The Cranberries, with their standout song “Linger.” She began performing as a soloist in her church choir before leaving secondary school to join The Cranberries in 1990. Recognized for her “unique” voice, she quickly gained worldwide fame. Unfortunately, she passed away in a drowning accident in 2018.

⁠Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan was born on May 16, 1953, in Drogheda, Ireland. He is an actor and producer, best known for his role as James Bond in 007 – The World Is Not Enough (1999), 007 – Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and 007 – Die Another Day (2002), as well as playing Sam Carmichael in Mamma Mia! The Movie (2008).

In addition to his association with iconic characters, Brosnan has also participated in diverse projects,showcasing his versatility throughout a successful career. He remains one of Hollywood’s leading heartthrobs to this day, even at the age of 71.

Colin Farrell

Colin James Farrell was born in Dublin, Ireland, on May 31, 1976. He made his film debut in Minority Report, Alexander, Miami Vice, The New World, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and S.W.A.T.. In 2009, he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role as Ray in In Bruges.

His career began to take off in Hollywood when he starred in Tigerland (2000) directed by Joel Schumacher, the story of American soldiers sent to the remote forests of Louisiana in 1971 to play war games in preparation for their first tour of duty.

Gavin James

Gavin James is an Irish singer-songwriter known for his emotive pop and folk-inspired music. He gained international attention with his debut album, Bitter Pill (2016), which included hits like “Nervous” and “The Book of Love.” His heartfelt lyrics and soulful voice have made him a standout in the contemporary music scene.

In 2020, he released his sophomore album, Boxes, which further solidified his presence in the industry with tracks like “Man on the Moon” and “Love Myself.” Gavin has toured extensively across Europe and North America, earning a dedicated fanbase. His music continues to captivate listeners worldwide. As of 2024, he remains one of Ireland’s most beloved musical talents.

⁠Paul Mescal

Considered one of Hollywood’s “new darlings,” Paul Mescal has just released the biggest film of his career: Gladiator 2, which continues the 2000 classic starring Russell Crowe, and has also made his relationship with rising pop star Gracie Abrams public. However, even before this, he had already been nominated for an Oscar. Currently, he is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Despite having few titles on his resume, the Irish actor’s talent has won over audiences, critics, and studios alike. His first major role came in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-seller Normal People (2020), which earned him an Emmy nomination. The following year, he made a cameo in The Lost Daughter.

In 2022, he landed his first leading role in film, starring in Aftersun, a production that led to his Oscar nomination. After his sudden rise to fame, he worked with two fellow Irish actors on the list: Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers, and Saoirse Ronan in Foe (2023). For next year, Mescal is involved in three films.

⁠Nicola Coughlan

Some may know Nicola Coughlan from Derry Girls (2018-2022), but last year, she gained attention as the lead in the third season of Bridgerton, masterfully portraying the iconic character Penelope Featherington, she has won the hearts of fans of both the series and the books. In 2024, she also appeared in the “Doctor Who Christmas” special. In cinema, her most notable title so far has been Barbie (2023).

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley, born on December 28, 1989, in Killarney, Ireland, began her career in musical theater before transitioning to film and television. Notable for her roles in Wild Rose, Chernobyl, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Buckley has showcased her versatility as an actress. Her captivating performances and ability to convey emotion make her an exceptional talent in the industry.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy, born on May 25, 1976, in Douglas, Ireland, began his career in theater before making a significant mark on the film industry. He is arguably one of the biggest names among Irish actors in Hollywood.

Known for his striking blue eyes and intense performances, Murphy starred in acclaimed films such as 28 Days Later, Inception, and the Batman trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, where he portrayed the enigmatic Scarecrow. His performances in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer further increased his popularity.

His ability to convey complex emotions and characters has earned him a reputation as one of Ireland’s finest actors.

Aidan Gillen

Aidan Gillen, born on April 24, 1968, in Dublin, Ireland, is a renowned actor known for his performances in The Dark Knight and the series Game of Thrones, where he portrayed Petyr Baelish. Gillen is known for his ability to bring complex and intriguing characters to life, becoming an iconic figure in the entertainment industry.

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson, born on June 7, 1952, in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, is an acclaimed actor with a career spanning decades. Known for roles in films such as Schindler’s List, Taken, and Batman Begins, Neeson is admired for his commanding presence and ability to bring complex characters to life across various film genres. He is arguably one of the most recognized Irish actors worldwide.

