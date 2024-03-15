Why Saint Patty’s Day Has Always Been Exciting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

Saint Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and there are so many ways to celebrate.

The one thing I looked forward to when I was little was walking into class and seeing green footprints around the room. The whole room would be all over the place because a little “leprechaun” came in and destroyed it. To be able to look back on that time and remember how much I truly believed in that is so cute to me. I always wanted to get to school really early on Saint Patrick’s day because I was determined to catch the leprechaun. We would create traps for him the day before and everything we ate the day of had to be green. At recess, everywhere would be in the grass trying to find a four-leaf clover to give to the leprechaun.

Although all of that seems silly now, I do miss believing in all of it. Saint Patrick’s day today is very different from how it was when I was younger. In college, it seems less like a holiday and more like an excuse to throw themed parties, which I don’t totally mind. It’s kind of like another Halloween, where you plan out your outfits and help their friends for days picking out the best one. All week, you’re just waiting for the weekend to come around so you can celebrate a holiday that you don’t normally celebrate.

It’s almost like Saint Patrick’s day is the weekend when it starts to get warm outside as well. It’s so exciting starting to see people in Monroe Park and sitting outside for hours. Although we just had spring break, it’s nice to come back to a weekend that feels like a tradition for my friends and I. Some of our friends from different schools visit and we take them everywhere that we love. Even though St. Patricks Day is only one day, I like to celebrate throughout the weekend. Whether that be just sitting outside with my friends or going to a themed party.