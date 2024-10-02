Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan: Remember their love storyline!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

I bet we have a really good iconic couple vibe going on here. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan broke the internet with their relationship and the appearances of them together never fail to provide cute moments and heart-melting scenes. But, in case you’ve forgotten something, relax, you’re in the right place to remember it.

WHERE IT ALL STARTED

When Sabrina released her album Short n’ Sweet on August 23th, everyone found out that her track Bed Chem was written for Barry. In the lyrics, she tells how the two of them first talked: “I was in a sheer dress, the day that we met/ We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec/ Your friend hit me up, so we could connect/ And what are the odds? You send me a text”, how cute, right? Their fans did some meticulous research and discovered that this moment was probably at the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week back in September 2023.

But the dating rumors first started in December 2023, when they had a bite to eat in Los Angeles, USA, after meeting previously at Paris Fashion Week. And, in February 2024, they got stronger after the two lovebirds were seen cuddling up to each other at a post-Grammy party.

MEMORABLE MOMENTS

We know that the two of them have been spotted together many times, and we freak out every single one of them, but here are the couple’s most epic moments. One of the most beloved, of course, is when Barry flew to Singapura to see his pop star girlfriend in action on The Eras Tour.

Continuing his supportive boyfriend era, we have our favorite blonde waving to Barry at Coachella 2024.

At the Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, they nailed it. The Irishman kept getting distracted on the red carpet, looking at Sabrina. Not to mention that at one point they were seen together and she was wearing his jacket.

Carpenter and Keoghan both attended this year’s Met Gala and took photos together. Their fans also said they looked like the Alice and Mad Hatter from Alice Into the Looking Glass.

VIDEOCLIP OF ‘PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE’

One of the highlights of the year was definitely the release of the “Please, Please, Please” music video. Everyone went crazy when Barry showed up, the two of them playing a criminal couple (a very handsome one by the way) where Sabrina just doesn’t want him to embarrass her.

In an interview for Variety, Brina talks a bit about her boyfriend: “He loved the song,” she said. “He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that. I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.” It’s about the way they support each other for me!

AFTER ALL, ARE THEY still TOGETHER OR NOT?

Towards the end of August, there were many allegations that the pair had broken up. Neither of them have said anything yet. However, many have said it’s over. Despite all the allegations, Keoghan continues to like it, comment on it and recently posted a story saying that his favorite song on the album is “Bed Chem”.

Carpenter also gave a recent interview saying “[Barry is] one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I’m very honored and I got to work with such a great actor!”, so everything is still uncertain, but what matters is they’re both happy now.

