Gladiator 2: the sequence of the 2000´s classic is already between us and here´s what we think about it!

Winner of an Oscar’s Best Picture statuette, Gladiator I consolidated itself as a major classic from the 2000’s. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie conquered a generation with a truthful screen hero, the gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by Russell Crowe.

To step up the legacy of Gladiator I, the cinematographic scene was gifted with a second film in the franchise. Gladiator II arrived in the Brazilian theaters last Thursday (14) and the sessions are already full to follow the saga of Lucius – son of Maximus. But was the sequel able to keep up the greatness from the first movie? Here’s what we think about it!

THE SEQUENCE

After the gladiator Maximus´s death at the Colosseum in the first movie, his lover Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) sent their son, Lucius, away to save his life and the future of the Roman Empire against the tyrannical forces that were coming to power.

After years, Lucius (Paul Mescal), now called Hanno, became Rome’s war prisoner after the invasion of Namidia – a place where he built his life as a Roman runaway. He was sold to Macrinus (Denzel Washington) to become a gladiator and fight the Colosseum games to entertain the masses through bread and circus politics.

Lucius stood out for his strength in the arena. His performance was based on the hatred he felt towards the imperial forces, personified in the figure of General Acacius (Pedro Pascal), who led the invasion that killed Hanno’s wife and destroyed his new life.

So, throughout the narrative, we can see Hanno become a loved gladiator and a figure of hope to a new Rome, far from violence and misery.

One of the main points that built Gladiator II into a great movie is the photography. In Gladiator I, the work on giving life to Ancient Rome was already epic, but in the sequel, the images are mind-blowing. Watching on the big screen was the best experience to transport us to the streets of the Empire, to the Colosseum, and the glorious work of Ridley Scott.

Also, we cannot forget about the powerful acting skills. The cast is filled with huge names from the industry that left us speechless with their work. Denzel Washington shone on screen as the antagonist Macrinus, who engages us with his charismatic, cruel, and controversial stance. After being a prisoner of war and ex-slave of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, he conquers his space as manager of the gladiators and incessantly searches for his place in the power of the Roman Empire.

Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, was the perfect line that connected the two films of Gladiator. She well represented the love of the Roman Empire and all the emotions towards the reunion with her son after years apart.

Pedro Pascal also was a great performer as Acacius, next to Connie Nielsen. As a general, he led the Roman army to conquer new territories. But, unsatisfied with the violence and tyranny, he planned to depose the two emperors – Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger), based on the figure of Lucilla, his wife, mother of Lucius and daughter of Marcus Aurelius – the emperor who believed in a “dream” Rome built in justice. Pascal’s acting in the Coliseum fight with Mescal was one of the best scenes in the production and showed the public the root of the classic Gladiator franchise.

And Paul Mescal gave life to a glorious gladiator hero with mastery. His fearless interpretation, rage, and combat skills were primordial to construct the son of one of the most classic characters of modern cinema. Maximus’ heritage is concentrated in Lucius’ strength and courage, endorsed by Mescal’s work. He was the most important piece to keep the greatness of the first movie alive in Gladiator II and he didn’t let us down.

So, with powerful scenarios, great acting, and an immersive narrative, Gladiator II was a perfect sequel that a massive classic deserves. The plot keeps the memory of the glorious Maximus as the basis of the entire subsequent story, as a primordial factor for Lucius’ glory. If you have the opportunity, run to the cinemas to watch the glory of the Colosseum on the big screens. You won’t regret it!

Gladiator II (Ridley Scott) – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

