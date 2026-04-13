“Our Power, Our Planet”: understand the theme of the 2026 Earth Day 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the world faces mounting environmental pressures, Earth Day 2026 turns attention to a central question: who holds the power to change the planet’s future? Framed by the theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” this year points to a shared responsibility in addressing the global environmental crisis.

The meaning of “Our Power, Our Planet”

Environmental crises are no longer isolated events, but converging global threats. Climate debates have taken on renewed urgency.

As outlined in the United Nations report “Making Peace with Nature”, climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution now represent a single, interconnected challenge that stems from the ways societies produce, consume, and grow. In this context, the idea of “our planet” extends beyond a shared space to a shared system, where environmental, economic, and social forces are deeply interconnected.

The 2026 Earth Day theme, reflects this shift in perspective, emphasizing that environmental progress is not driven solely by political agendas, but also by the daily actions of communities, educators, workers, and families committed to protecting their surroundings.

The planet is tipping at a critical point

The idea that the planet is approaching a critical tipping point is no longer a distant warning, but an increasingly immediate reality. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), global temperatures are likely to exceed the 1.5°C threshold within the next decade, a limit once considered essential to avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate change. Recent assessments indicate that current national commitments still place the world on a trajectory of around 2.3°C to 2.5°C of warming by the end of the century, far beyond what scientists consider safe.

At the same time, emissions continue to rise. Data reported by Reuters shows that global fossil fuel emissions reached record levels in 2025, with carbon output exceeding 38 billion tonnes. At the current pace, the remaining carbon budget to stay within 1.5°C could be exhausted in just a few years, leaving an extremely narrow margin for change. UNEP also warns that surpassing this threshold significantly increases the risk of triggering irreversible climate tipping points, including large-scale ice loss and ecosystem collapse.

It is way easier than you think

Creating change is way easier than you think. Simple and consistent habits, such as reducing food waste, choosing more plant-based meals, and prioritizing reusable items, can significantly lower environmental footprints over time. Consumption carries weight: opting for quality over quantity, supporting local and sustainable products, and resisting fast fashion are powerful ways to reduce demand for resource-intensive production. These everyday decisions, when multiplied across millions of people, become a meaningful force for change.

Beyond personal habits, individuals also influence environmental outcomes through their voice and community. Sharing sustainable practices, encouraging conscious consumption, and normalizing behaviors like repeating outfits or using public transportation help shift cultural norms. At the same time, staying informed and making environmentally conscious choices in public discourse reinforces collective progress.

Either way, we can’t deny that international cooperation falters. Alongside the idea of society holding the power to drive environmental progress, it is necessary to step back and analyze the power that governments hold.

It is difficult to rely on strong agreements or consistent action at the international level. For example, the U.N. Climate Conference held in Brazil in 2025 did not result in firm commitments to reduce emissions or advance concrete measures.

In the United States, political decisions have also reflected this inconsistency. Donald Trump, who removed the country from the Paris Agreement, has long questioned the legitimacy of climate change, at times labeling it a hoax. His policies have favored fossil fuel expansion, limited support for renewable energy, and rolled back fuel efficiency standards. This comes from one of the most powerful nations in the world, and one of the largest contributors to global emissions. The U.S. carries a significant share of responsibility and remains a central force in financing and advancing green technologies, a role that has not been fulfilled.

“Our Power, Our Planet” is a reminder of a shared reality. While global decisions continue to shape the pace of change, the direction is also influenced by millions of individual choices made every day. Between institutional setbacks and collective action, the future of the planet remains uncertain, but not out of our hands.

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The article above was edited by Rafaela Navarro

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