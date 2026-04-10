How to Live More Sustainably as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Earth Day is fast approaching, and while we should always strive to make our planet a better place, now is an especially good time to be thoughtful about our sustainability practices. It can be hard to be environmentally conscious when you are a college student on a budget; you can’t always afford a $40 reusable water bottle, and supporting small businesses with sustainable practices often means spending more money.

However, there are ways to include sustainability in your life without spending a fortune.

No-Spend April

Cutting back on consumption is a great way to keep money in your pocket while improving our Earth. Try doing a closet clean out. It is a form of spring cleaning and decluttering, and if you dispose of your old clothes correctly, you can help take care of our Earth. Take what you don’t wear to a thrift store rather than throwing it away.

You can also try upcycling old clothes to reduce waste. If your favorite sweater tears, try getting thrifty with a needle and thread. If you have a pair of jeans you don’t wear anymore, you can cut them into shorts. Pinterest is full of great ideas for upcycling old clothes rather than letting them end up in a landfill.

Buy Secondhand

Along the same line of thinking, if you do need to buy new clothes, try not to buy into fast fashion. Avoid SHEIN and TEMU, but also challenge yourself to avoid brand new clothes from the mall or department stores. Instead, go to a thrift store.

According to Earth.org, the fashion industry contributes 10% of carbon emissions on the planet, and by buying into fast fashion, you are feeding into that percentage. If you learn how to thrift smart, you can find some great pieces that are even more unique but just as fashionable as what you would’ve bought at mainstream stores. The fact of the matter is that any clothing item you could ever want is probably already on this planet. You just have to search to find it.

With that, the key to thrifting is not to give up. Research thrift stores and vintage stores that fit your style. Comb through the racks piece by piece; don’t just pick up a shirt here and there. The added bonus is that thrift stores are cheap, and you save so much money by switching your shopping habits to be more sustainable.

However, it is also important to remember not to buy things just because they are cheap. My rule of thumb is generally that I have to think of more than one outfit I can put together with a piece of clothing, and if I can’t, it is not worth buying. Even if it is secondhand, buying too much at a thrift store can still contribute to consumerism, so be mindful to shop for what you will actually wear.

Limit Your Water Waste

Water is a valuable resource, but we waste so much of it waiting for the shower to warm up, pouring out half-full water cups and even throwing away food.

Be conscious of your water intake. If you have water left over in a cup, water your plants with it or give it to your pets. Think about how much water your washing machine or dishwasher uses and factor that in next time you decide to use those appliances. You can also try limiting your shower time as well as the amount of time you leave the sink running. If you’re doing dishes and step away for a moment, don’t forget to turn off the water.

Additionally, according to NPR, when you throw away perfectly good food, you are also wasting water. NPR points out that wasting food in itself is bad for the environment because it increases greenhouse gas emissions, but on top of that, consider all the water that goes into producing that food. There is water involved in raising livestock and growing crops. NPR explains that every year, about 24% of water used in agriculture goes to waste.

Cut Down on Energy Use

Something you probably don’t think about often is how much energy you use operating electronics on a daily basis. To see how much energy you are currently using in your dorm or apartment, go into your room and count how many cords you have plugged in. Even if your phone charger is not in use or your hair dryer isn’t on, keeping it plugged in uses up energy. Before you leave the house each day, take a moment to unplug anything that doesn’t need to be plugged in.

Another way to use less energy is to limit your screen time. That can be hard when most of our assignments require a laptop, but try limiting excessive screen time. One way to do that is by taking a break from social media by deleting TikTok or Instagram. If you don’t want to make that drastic of a change, try turning on the time limit settings for your social media apps.

An article from Earth.org says not only does the production of electronics require materials from the Earth, but simply scrolling on your phone creates carbon emissions. This is because powering devices takes energy, often from fossil fuels, so doomscrolling is not only bad for your mental health but also bad for the environment’s health.

This month, be conscious of your choices and how they impact the environment. While it can be hard to do so as a college student, it is absolutely possible if you get creative. These are only a few things you can do to live more sustainably, but it makes all the difference. We owe it to ourselves and to our planet to do what we can to slow down climate change.