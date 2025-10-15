Sustainable Costumes Save Money, Stress, and the Planet 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween fast approaches, I find myself searching through Pinterest for costume inspiration and ideas. I usually leave planning and buying to the very last minute. This often means amazon packages not arriving in time, leaving me to frantically search my closet for even the slightest potential costume.

This was the case last year, and I was forced to creatively evaluate my wardrobe for a possible replacement. Though it was indeed very stressful, the costume turned out! With the help of some makeup, my brown shirt and tan pants turned into a cheetah costume. I braided and pinned my hair to look like ears, and with some extra time and imagination I saved money and prevented myself from buying clothes I might not wear again.

After such success, I made a conscious decision this year to find Halloween costumes that could be made with items I already have in my closet. For one, it’s great not to spend money on something for one single night. More importantly, this route is much better for the environment!

It can be difficult to make sustainable fashion choices in such a fast trend cycle and access to so many options, but I encourage you to try making environmentally friendly choices this Halloween. Though it’s just one holiday a year, making intentional efforts can have an important impact and can be a great way to begin practicing more sustainable shopping, in general.

I understand that you might not have everything you need already in your closet. Don’t let this stop you from a more sustainable Halloween! Instead of saving money by finding cheaper options on sites like Shein and TikTok shop, consider thrifting items for your costume at local stores. If you’re having difficulty finding a more niche item, try checking sites like ThredUp and Depop. These places all have a ton of clothes that can inspire a costume, help bring an idea to life, and won’t contribute to the fast fashion epidemic.

Even though it may not seem like the biggest deal to make the extra effort for one holiday, making sustainable decisions has an impact! There are plenty of clothes just sitting in thrifts or people’s closets that are perfect for bringing your vision to life. Hair, makeup, and accessories also go a long way. And if you must buy something brand new, try and purchase something you know you will wear again. Happy planning!