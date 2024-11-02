The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Quitting Boston University’s dining plan cold turkey comes with a few challenges, such as realizing that meal prepping is harder than it looks and Trader Joe’s frozen meals only get you so far.

Additionally, managing waste in a college apartment is no small feat. Between figuring out how to cook something that isn’t just pasta and resisting DoorDash late-night delivery, things can get overwhelming.

But, I’m here to help! With a little planning and a few smart swaps, cutting down on trash (and your grocery bill) gets a whole lot easier.

As a second-year at BU, I’ve officially graduated from the dorms and now have my very own kitchen—complete with a fridge that occasionally houses terrifying mystery Tupperware I’m too scared to open. After one too many expired disasters, I realized that my waste habits needed some rethinking.

I started by being mindful about what I brought into my space. Reusable bags, water bottles, and coffee cups are lifesavers in a city filled with Dunkin’ and Starbucks on every corner. Plus, BU makes it easy with recycling bins all over campus, so use them! If you build a habit of sorting recyclables at home, it’ll become second nature in no time.

Meal prepping is another great way to reduce your waste. Planning meals ahead of time helps control portions and ensures that you actually use the groceries you bought before they wilt in your fridge.

It’s easy to fall into the takeout trap, but cooking in batches and storing leftovers saves on food and cash. Trader Joe’s and Star Market are nearby, making it convenient to grab what you need without too much hassle. My advice? Plan meals you actually like to eat, because forcing yourself to choke down meal-prepped quinoa just leads to more waste (and possibly emotional damage).

Plus, having meals ready to go means less daily cooking. You won’t have to section an hour or more out of your day to make a meal. Since I’ve always been a no-breakfast person, even though it’s “the most important meal of the day,” I now have something ready to grab each morning. Whether it’s overnight oats or a breakfast burrito, starting the day with real food keeps me from crashing out mid-lecture.

Beyond food, it’s also worth rethinking the everyday stuff around your apartment. Instead of relying on single-use paper towels, swap in microfiber cloths you can wash and reuse. Refillable soap dispensers are another easy switch that helps reduce plastic waste. And don’t sleep on BU’s zero-waste programs. Clothing swaps, donation drives, and the Move Out program are perfect for giving old stuff new life.

A bit of coordination with roommates can go a long way too. Make a group chat for apartment needs so you don’t end up with four half-used dish soap bottles under the sink.

Finally, remember that energy waste is still waste. Unplug electronics when not in use, switch off lights when you leave the room, and try air-drying clothes instead of overworking the dryer.

Side note: if you use overhead lights instead of natural light, I count that as a crime. Overhead lights are my worst enemy.

Most of all, though, life as a college student will get hectic. So try your best to implement these small changes because they really do add up.

With a little effort, you can keep your space and conscience clean!

