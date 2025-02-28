Not Like Us: the story behind the newest greatest hit of Kendrick Lamar

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one name that’s been dominating the hip-hop conversation lately, it’s Kendrick Lamar. With “Not Like Us“, the rapper from Compton, California, not only set the rap scene on fire, but turned a direct attack into a cultural phenomenon. The song was born as a rivalry with rapper Drake.

After a series of indirect exchanges and provocative tracks, Kendrick decided to respond definitively, and he did so with an addictive beat, sharp rhymes, and accusations that reverberated through the industry like an earthquake. Audiences cheered, the Internet went viral, and the Kendrick vs. Drake battle became an unforgettable chapter in pop culture.

In addition to taking home the Grammy for “Song of the Year” in front of a record crowd, Kendrick took “Not Like Us” to the Super Bowl halftime stage and delivered a performance that made history. The show was filled with symbolism, from the presence of cultural icons like Samuel L. Jackson to the surprise appearance of Serena Williams, who represented the spirit of the city of Compton.

Already known for his ability to turn his songs into artistic and political statements, Kendrick showed that a lyrical attack can be more than just a feud: it can be a defining moment for the genre and for music as a whole.

In an effort to make a musical impact, Kendrick Lamar also rocked the SuperBowl with his style at the event. Known for his authentic and minimalist approach, he opted for a luxurious monochrome look with an oversized matte black jacket signed by a secret collaboration with a high-end designer, none other than Martina Rose, as well as Celine jeans and a $68,000 diamond brooch made by Rahaminov, an extremely traditional gemstone jeweler.

More than just a battle between rappers, “Not Like Us” cemented Kendrick Lamar as a master of storytelling in hip-hop. The song captured the spirit of an era, reignited conversations about authenticity in rap, and proved that diss tracks still have a place. And if there’s one thing this history teaches us, it’s that, at the end of the day, some tracks aren’t just songs – they’re milestones.

