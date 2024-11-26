Twitter Feels The Same Way About Drake Reportedly Going After UMG & Spotify Over “Not Like Us”

NGL, Drake reportedly initiating legal action against Spotify and record company Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” definitely wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card. (UMG responded to the filing on Nov. 26 saying it was “offensive and untrue.” Her Campus reached out to Drake, Lamar, and Spotify’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) The rappers have had the most talked-about feud of 2024 and Drake’s latest move just added fuel to the fire.

If you’re not aware, Lamar dropped the hottest diss track of the year titled “Not Like Us” back in July. The song is targeted towards Drake, who has a long-standing feud with Lamar dating back to 2013. While their feud was pretty mild at first, it gained further traction in March 2024 when Lamar was featured on Future’s song “Like That” and fired shots at the “No Face” rapper.

After the release of “Not Like Us,” everyone seemed to side with Lamar as the winner of the feud. However, bad blood between the rappers is clearly still brewing, since Drake’s now putting in his two cents in on the song. But this time, he didn’t put his raw emotions in another diss track. He’s instead venting his frustration by reportedly filing a legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify — and, yes, “Not Like Us” is at the center of all of this.

Why is Drake initiating legal action against UMG and Spotify?

The feud between Drake and Lamar has now taken a turn for the worse, as Drake has taken legal action against UMG and Spotify, claiming that the two companies have “artificially inflated” Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” by using AI-generated tactics such as bots and payola. The petition was reportedly filed on Nov. 25 to the New York Supreme Court. According to court documents, Drake claimed that UMG launched a campaign to “manipulate and saturate” the streaming numbers for “Not Like Us” as a way to make the song go viral and amass chart success.

On Nov. 26, UMG responded to Her Campus’s request for comment, saying, “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.” Spotify and Lamar have not spoken publicly about Drake’s allegations.

The internet had a field day about Drake’s legal filing.

Social media users didn’t waste any time expressing their thoughts about the legal filing Drake made against UMG and Spotify. And, most of the tweets are poking fun at Drake himself.

this has truly been an incredible year to be a drake hater pic.twitter.com/zC1l4fPL1U — americus (@adsb02) November 25, 2024

It’s Drizzy Drake versus The Entire Establishment. pic.twitter.com/5EXcwnqPlf — diana s. (@DianaSalam13) November 26, 2024

UMG to Drake: “What the fuck is wrong with you!??

You shot, you lost.. I mean, we’d have paid you if you won —but you lost” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MtLnhiSYeC — BlueSky: JustJamie21 (@Carter_Jamie21) November 25, 2024

This is why Drake was suing UMG, just type any letter on the keyboard, and Not Like Us pops up first.pic.twitter.com/ghp9go9sHs — kofi_champ ⁶𓅓 (@kofi_champ_) November 26, 2024

Drake: Loses a rap battle he asked for Also Drake: pic.twitter.com/4ihbNhjbL9 — DJ (@kingdj_5297) November 25, 2024

Drake is suing, but not for the accusations? I…. pic.twitter.com/6vZ0bmHNQA — Marianne Sunshine (@MissMaSunshine) November 25, 2024

This celeb battle doesn’t seem like it’s coming to an end any time soon.