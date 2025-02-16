Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Cameo: When Sports, Politics, and Hip Hop Collide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On a night that exceeded all expectations, Serena Williams stepped in the Super Bowl limelight to join Kendrick Lamar in an unforgettable performance. Not as a sports icon, but as a cultural force. Her cameo ignited much discourse that went far beyond the field, blending political debate, and bold hip hop commentary. With Serena Williams’ surprise appearance, talk of her rumoured relationship with rapper Drake has resurged, adding an air of undeniable tension to the moment. And with the well known squabble between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Williams’ presence felt like a bold jab at the rapper. It’s hard not to think that her cameo wasn’t a pointed move, serving up a little revenge wrapped in an iconic moment.

Serena Williams, known worldwide for her unrivalled prowess on the tennis court, holding listless titles, was more than just a guest—her presence was a statement. In a moment that set social media ablaze, with people howling at their televisions, the cameras cut to Serena as she effortlessly broke into a Crip Walk, on what seemed to be Drake’s grave during Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Her unapologetic gesture became one of the night’s most talked-about moments for several reasons, as many suspect it wasn’t a mere cameo, it was a clear message to those of her past. Though her Crip Walk was celebrated by many, it immediately sparked backlash online, pulling the tennis player into controversy.

In 2003, Serena’s older half-sister, Yetunde Price, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in California by a group of Crips. The loss deeply impacted Serena and her family, and with the history in mind, Serena’s willingness to Crip Walk on a grand stage raised eyebrows. People felt it was tone-deaf, given the connection to her family, and some classed this as a “thoughtless gesture” that disrespected her sister. While the Crip Walk is often viewed as a symbol of hip-hop culture and empowerment, its association with gang culture led to mixed reactions.

Serena Williams’ connection to Drake has long been the subject of speculation. The two were rumoured to have dated years ago, with Drake often spotted at Serena’s tennis matches further fuelling the gossip, and even name-dropping her in his lyrics. However, over time the alleged couple’s relationship seemingly faded. In 2024, Drake then found himself in the hot-seat, thanks to his and Kendrick’s brewing feud, which had reached its boiling point. The two rappers shared several diss-tracks, which aimed to attack the other’s credibility and legacy— and what started as slight digs, snowballed into a full fledged lyrical warfare that left Serena and others caught in the crossfire. Drake’s first dig at Kendrick came on his track “First Person Shooter,” where he rapped, ‘Yeah, I feel like I’m bi, Cause you’re one of the guys.’ However, it was Kendrick kickback to this remark which sent a real message to Drake that, just like Serena on the court, he was still the one to beat.

Serena was serving more than just aces that night, and her presence at the Super Bowl, then, became more than a fleeting appearance—it was a statement, a power move that bore the weight of her personal and professional history. Much like Kendrick’s line about not speaking on Serena—it was about reasserting her place at the forefront of cultural conversations. In a space ruled by male athletes and musicians, Serena Williams’ cameo alongside Kendrick was a powerful reminder of her influence as someone who could not only stand her ground in sports, but beyond multiple industries. Her appearance at the Super Bowl amplified the symbolism behind Kendrick’s message—just as he stood firm in his rivalry with Drake, Serena made it clear that she was still in the game, and is a force to be reckoned with.