If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9, you saw Kendrick Lamar’s epic halftime show featuring SZA — and you probably noticed his most talked-about outfit yet. Yep, Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl in flare jeans, and all I know is I need a pair for myself now, too.
Kendrick wore Celine Flared Surf Jeans ($1,300), a custom leather Martine Rose jacket, a backwards cap with a $68,000 brooch, and a pair of Nike Air DT Max ’96s. The rapper is known for his mix of styles, including tailored menswear and streetwear-inspired pieces — but it was the jeans in particular that fans were completely blown away by.
People online are obsessed with his outfit, and even more with the amazing fit of his jeans. Does this mean that flares are officially back? If you want Kendrick’s look but don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on jeans, though, I’ve got you — here are five dupes for your next Kendrick-inspired outfit.
- Levi’s 567 Relaxed Flare Men’s Jeans ($98)
Available in a light wash, this pair from Levi’s is the closest you can get to Lamar’s Celine jeans (and they’re less than 100 bucks!). They have pretty similar wide flares and a casual fit that makes them perfect for everyday wear.
- American Eagle Next Level Low-Rise Kick Bootcut Jean ($37)
Match the singer’s Y2K aesthetic with this low-rise pair from American Eagle, available in a medium indigo wash.
- MOTHER The Lasso Sneak Jeans ($248)
If you prefer high-rise styles, this pair comes in faded light-washed denim and wide legs that will provide the most comfortable fit.
- Old Navy The Slouchy Wide-Leg Jean ($50)
Old Navy always comes through with the best styles of jeans. This wide-leg option comes in both light and medium washes and features an effortless slouchy hem and a mid-to-low rise fit.
- 7 for All Mankind Tailorless Dojo in Santa Rosa ($188)
If you loved Kendrick’s jeans but are used to more tailored styles, consider this option from 7 For All Mankind. Featuring an inseam designed for leg-lengthening, these jeans are made in a light wash denim and great to wear with heels.