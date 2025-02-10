The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9, you saw Kendrick Lamar’s epic halftime show featuring SZA — and you probably noticed his most talked-about outfit yet. Yep, Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl in flare jeans, and all I know is I need a pair for myself now, too.

Kendrick wore Celine Flared Surf Jeans ($1,300), a custom leather Martine Rose jacket, a backwards cap with a $68,000 brooch, and a pair of Nike Air DT Max ’96s. The rapper is known for his mix of styles, including tailored menswear and streetwear-inspired pieces — but it was the jeans in particular that fans were completely blown away by.

People online are obsessed with his outfit, and even more with the amazing fit of his jeans. Does this mean that flares are officially back? If you want Kendrick’s look but don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on jeans, though, I’ve got you — here are five dupes for your next Kendrick-inspired outfit.