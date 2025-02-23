From diss tracks to duets- Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl Halftime Performance is one for the books! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Forget the game, folks. This year’s Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t just an event; it was THE event. The lyrical genius Kendrick Lamar didn’t just perform; he orchestrated a cultural moment, a symphony of social commentary.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. Right from the visually appealing choreography involving strict symmetry to the inspiring message of self-determination and empowerment, Lamar’s performance was an ode to artistic expression and social criticism.

Let’s talk about the elephant or should I say, the Drake?…. in the room. The internet was practically ignited when Kendrick launched into “They Not Like Us,” a track widely understood as a diss aimed at Singer/Songwriter and Rapper – Drake.

To see a diss track, already being a global phenomenon, explode on the world’s biggest stage? Just as it did on our mobile phones, all across social media platforms!

IT IS UNPRECEDENTED. It speaks about the artist’s power, and his ability to turn personal narratives into international conversations. And this wasn’t just shade; it was a statement.

It was indeed a magical moment when Sza joined Kendrick on stage for the ‘All the Stars’ duet. Seeing these two Black artists, particularly SZA with her undeniable feminine power, command the Super Bowl audience was such a breath of fresh air. The fact that she was invited onto the stage by Kendrick, is history being created then and there! Having collaborated on several songs together before, it wasn’t just a performance; it was a reclamation. In a world that often silences or marginalizes the voices of Black women, Kendrick gave SZA the platform to flourish and be unapologetically herself. This is the kind of collaboration and unity the industry needs more than ever!

And let’s not forget the artistry of the performance. The choreography was undeniably breathtaking, a powerful display of synchronized movement that spoke volumes without a single word. The stage design, the costumes, the lighting – it was all a feast to the eyes, a testament to the hard work, planning, and creative vision of the team behind the show. This wasn’t just a Super Bowl halftime performance; it was a pure showcase of art on a rarely seen scale. Kendrick Lamar transformed the football field into a space where Black culture dominated.

From a feminist perspective, this performance resonated on a deeper level. It celebrated Black womanhood and powerfully yet rightfully so reminded us that all voices, stories, and presences matter. It was a testament to the power of collaboration, elevating one another and establishing music as a platform for everyone to flourish. Kendrick Lamar did not just bring Sza onto the stage as a co-performer; he shared the platform with her, amplifying her voice and celebrating her talent.

This was not just a halftime performance, it was a cultural reset. Kendrick Lamar did what had not been done in years. He did not just entertain; he provoked, challenged, and inspired. This performance served as a reminder of the ability of music as a platform to inspire, change, and foster discussions globally. Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl halftime performance was executed keeping in mind his artistic expression, solidifying his position as a pivotal musician in contemporary society.

Written by: Rithu Karthik Athreya