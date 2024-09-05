The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking out of the theater after watching Kinds Of Kindness, I asked myself> “What on earth did I just watch?” haha. As someone who had only seen Poor Things and The Favourite, I was somewhat familiar with Yorgos Lanthimos’ eccentric style, but nothing could have prepared me for the sheer complexity of this film. Maybe if I had watched Dogtooth, The Lobster, or The Killing of Sacred Deer – other movies of the director – I would’ve been more prepared. Despite my initial confusion, there was something undeniably captivating about Lanthimos’ peculiar narrative, even if fully grasping its meaning seemed just out of reach. So if you don’t know the filmography of Yorgos and loved Poor Things like me, maybe you will have a weird feeling about Kinds of Kindness. (You haven’t watched it yet? keep reading, I will try not to spoil it too much)

THE PLOT

Kinds Of Kindness centers around 3 stories. The first one is about a man whose bosses control his life and he is struggling to get out of this situation; the second – and for me the hardest one to watch – is about a police officer who thinks his wife, who just returned after missing, is not actually her; and the third one is about a woman who is part of a cult and is looking for a specific girl who has the power of resurrecting the dead. On the surface, it seems like none of those stories are related, and they aren’t indeed, but all of them talk somehow about something in common: the absurd measures in which we go for acceptance, love, and community, and the understanding that being controlled by a toxic authority can feel safer than having nothing to hold onto at all.

The 3 short films, all played by Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons – who one time and another I found myself thinking is Matt Demon – Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, and Mamoudou Athie, delve into themes of power, manipulation, and the fragile balance between kindness and cruelty, as the characters struggle to maintain their humanity under mounting pressure.

Talking about the same cast for the three movies I have to say that I loved it. It was so satisfying to see the same actors casting such different characters. Jesse Plemons, for example, showed so well the difference between playing a controlled man lost in his life, a scared police officer missing his wife, and a man determined to do anything for a cult. The entire cast was actually amazing, going deep into Yorgos’ “weird” style perfectly.

THE “WEIRDO” YORGOS`s STYLE

Yorgos Lanthimos is known for his “weird” or “peculiar” style, and Kinds Of Kindness takes that to a new level. – Or maybe not a new level but back to the type of movies he used to make before The Favorite. Dogtooth fans probably loved Kind of Kindness.

Unlike the playful and imaginative Poor Things or the sharp historical criticism in The Favourite, this film is more introspective and unsettling. The story is broken up, with awkward paths and simple sets, all adding to a strong feeling of discomfort and uncertainty. For those who aren’t used to Lanthimos’ work – like I wasn’t – his style can be confusing, but it is precisely this oddity that defines his art.

Lanthimos creates a world that feels both familiar and strange, where normal things are constantly interrupted by odd, often shocking details. His use of stark, very straightforward, and minimalist, often with harsh lighting, plain settings, or a cold color palette, almost clinical filming makes the viewer feel distant, encouraging us to look closely at the characters’ actions. The slow pace and unconventional storytelling make us think more deeply about human behavior, questioning not only the characters’ motives but also our ideas of kindness and cruelty.

Recurring motifs appear too: prophetic dreams, polygamous relationships, images, objects, and lines of dialogue carry over from one short to the next, constructing a tangled tapestry that evokes an uncanny sensation of deja vu and discomfort.

THE DISCOMFORT OF WATCHING IT

One of the most noticeable things for me about Kinds Of Kindness, or for Yorgos movies in general, is how it makes the viewer uncomfortable. He used a lot of stank cinematography, a visual style very straightforward and minimalist, often with harsh lighting, plain settings, or a cold color palette, that can create a sense of detachment or discomfort for the viewer, contributing to the overall mood and impact of the film.

Throughout the film, I felt more and more uneasy, a feeling that Lanthimos seems to control with great skill. The film irritated me when it meant to, scared me when it had to, and it made me squirm when it wanted to unsettle me. To be honest there was a moment where I wanted to just stop the movie for a second and take a break. I actually saw a couple leaving the theater at some point, but well, it isn’t a Yorgos movie if that doesn’t happen, I did see the same thing in Poor Things. He likes to provoke us. But this feeling, instead of taking us away from the experience, made it stronger, making the film more powerful and thought-provoking. I feel like Lanthimos skillfully plays with the audience’s emotions, using discomfort to pull us deeper into the story and its themes.

WHAT DOES KINDS OF KINDNESS MEANS?

At first, the title Kinds Of Kindness might make you think the film is about different forms of kindness. But as the story goes on, it becomes clear that the film is actually focused on the opposite. When kindness appears, it’s often motivated by selfish or manipulative reasons. Lanthimos challenges the viewer to think about the true nature of human actions: what looks like kindness may actually be a form of cruelty. From pretending you like someone when you are jealous, getting gifts after being abused, cutting a member of your body, or killing someone just to be accepted.

Lanthimos explores the thin line between kindness and cruelty, often mixing the two so much that they become hard to tell apart. The short story of the movie – the second one mostly – constantly keeps the audience guessing, never fully allowing us to trust what we see on screen. Another point that makes the viewer uncomfortable.

CONCLUSION

Lanthimos’ love for dark humor and shocking violence is back in full force, pulling intense reactions from the darkest parts of human nature. At the peak of his skill, he’s once again doing what he does best, perfecting his unique style into something even more powerful.

Kinds Of Kindness is definitely NOT a movie for everyone and I would even say it won’t last too long in theaters. But not because it is a bad movie, it is just not for everyone and that’s fine.

Is also a film that doesn’t fit easily into any category. Is not a horror movie even though it has some horror scenes, is not a romance even though it talks about it a little bit, is not a suspense even though it has it, and is not a comedy even though it is funny sometimes – but I definitely don’t have the same sense of humor than Yorgos. (Spoiler alert: the end is very funny).

I would not recommend this movie to everyone. But for those little weirdos – like me – who are open to Lanthimos’ strange and unsettling style with peculiar narratives, the film offers a deeply thought-provoking experience. You should watch it and have your own perspective about it. You might hate it, but it is worth the experience.

Oh, and next year there will be more weird stuff.

If you liked the review and got curious about the movie, go to the closest theater as soon as possible! Kinds of Kindness was released on August 22nd at Brazilian theaters!

