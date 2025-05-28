Inside Beauty Show 2025 – get to know the highlights of makeup lovers’ favorite event

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With a soul attuned to creativity and expression, makeup often becomes more than just a beauty tool— it becomes a language. For many, writing has long served as a path to self-understanding and communication, but over time, other forms of expression can emerge. Color, texture, and the artistry of makeup offer a different, more visual way to connect with identity and emotion.

The connection with makeup doesn’t always begin with transformation; sometimes, it starts quietly—like discovering something that completes a space you didn’t know was empty. In this context, makeup isn’t about masking, but rather enhancing and expressing emotions that words might struggle to capture. A bold eye can communicate confidence. A soft blush can uplift during a low-energy day. These subtle choices can carry deep meaning.

Beauty Show 2025 provided a space to dive deeper into this universe—an event that celebrates innovation, creativity, and the diverse ways beauty can be experienced and expressed.

WHAT IS BEAUTY SHOW?

Held just before Beauty Fair—the largest beauty trade show in the Americas and the second largest in the world—Beauty Show is the leading gathering for nail and makeup enthusiasts, organized by Beauty Fair Co.. Drawing everyone from industry professionals to curious beauty lovers, the event offers a vibrant space to explore product launches, test innovations, shop, and stay in touch with the latest trends.

Across three days, from May 24 to 26, a total of 49 brands presented their booths at Expo Center Norte, in Vila Guilherme, São Paulo. Ticket prices for the general public ranged from R$20 during the early-bird period to R$40 per day at the final pricing tier.

The event also welcomed the presence of popular influencers, featured multiple congresses, live beauty demos, and inspiring talks from brand ambassadors—among them Ju Leme, guest of Maybelline NY; Bruna Tavares, journalist and founder of the brand that bears her name; Karen Bachini, invited by Dailus; and Mari Maria, creator and owner of Mari Maria Makeup.

Now, let’s dive into some of the most exciting highlights and product launches that stood out at Beauty Show 2025—brand by brand.

Ruby Rose

Focusing on building a closer connection with its audience and presenting its latest launches, Ruby Rose stood out at Beauty Show 2025 through compelling storytelling and a strong sense of nostalgia. The brand showcased some of its best-known collections — Silk Skin, Rosa, and Glass — while unveiling a new collaboration with Natalia Beauty and introducing the playful, Y2K-inspired Popstar collection.

Silk Skin is designed for everyday wear, offering practical and skin-friendly options. Rosa is the most versatile line, blending creativity with functionality, and Glass stands out for its elegance and refined finish. The partnership with Natalia Beauty brought forth a near-skincare line enriched with active ingredients aimed at nourishing and strengthening the skin, blurring the line between makeup and skincare.

Meanwhile, Popstar is a vibrant tribute to the early 2000s, featuring colorful blushes that react to the wearer’s skin pH and eyeshadow palettes shaped like CDs and cassette tapes. The shades are bold yet wearable, perfectly capturing the playful spirit of the era.

Unlike most other booths at the event, Ruby Rose chose not to sell its new products on-site, as the official launch is scheduled for the second half of 2025, generating anticipation among fans and professionals alike.

Melu

Melu presented its new Made In line, a collaboration with Luluca, an influencer and TV host at Gloob. Through this partnership, Melu highlights its connection with the inner child of every customer. The collection features shiny, fruity glosses and lip oils, complemented by refreshing and hydrating body splashes.

Exclusive gifts from both Melu and Ruby Rose were available through pre-scheduled appointments.

Nina Makeup

With a visual identity and product concept reminiscent of Ruby Rose and Melu, Nina Makeup also drew inspiration from its origins. Founded in 2015 by Shirley Costa in the countryside of São Paulo, the brand initially operated as a multi-brand store. Just a year later, it began producing its own products and gained broader visibility.

The Western Collection, featuring bold, earthy tones and shimmer, tells the story of the brand’s beginnings. Also showcased was the Sweet Caramel collection, first launched in April 2024 and brought back to the booth due to its ongoing success.

Unlike the previous two brands, Nina Makeup had a separate booth dedicated to gift distribution, available to visitors who posted a photo at the booth and tagged the company.

Vizzela

Vizzela also opted for a dedicated area for giveaways, where each visitor had one chance to spin a prize wheel and win mini products, colorful mechanical pencils, discounts, or skincare sachets.

The brand’s main booth functioned as a full store, showcasing the entire product collection—including new releases like the Red Mocha blush—and even featured an express makeup station where attendees could have their makeup done on-site.

Kohll Beauty

Kohll Beauty transformed its booth into a full-scale beauty salon, offering services from professional makeup artists and beauty consultants. The brand also invited pharmacists and product developers to share insights into the science behind Kohll’s innovative formulas.

One of the event’s highlights was the launch of InovaCollor Gray, a concealer designed specifically to neutralize unwanted undertones. Whether you’ve bought or received a foundation or concealer that’s too orange, InovaCollor offers the perfect solution.

Mari Maria Makeup

Mari Maria Makeup was one of the most eagerly anticipated booths, fueled by the brand’s social media announcement of the new Lip Juice launch just days before the event, as well as the influencer’s presence throughout the weekend.

Alongside familiar favorites from her line, the standout release was the new collection of hydrating glosses featuring fruity scents and vibrant colors. Flavors like açaí—an exclusive edition for the event—tangerine, strawberry, watermelon, and blueberry created a buzz that sent fans into a frenzy.

Bruna Tavares

The BT booth focused on showcasing its latest lipsticks, while also featuring its signature products in elegant display cases. Inspired by Maybelline’s Super Stay Vinyl, Bruna Tavares developed BT Vinyl, a hybrid vinyl lipstick that combines the shine of a gloss, the staying power of a matte, and the nourishing feel of a lip treatment.

Available in six shades—Diana, Lívia, Morgana, Sara, Laura, and Juliana—all testers were offered at the event. Designed to deliver vibrant color, hydration, durability, and care, BT Vinyl merges skincare benefits with makeup, reflecting the brand’s core identity.

In addition to testing the product, visitors had the chance to win their favorite shade by playing a memory game—match the pairs and take home the corresponding lipstick as a gift.

Dailus

Much like Vizzela, Dailus organized its space into two sections: one dedicated to shopping and another for photo opportunities and giveaways. Featuring its latest fall/winter launch, Choco Cherry, visitors were invited to try and purchase the new nail polish collection.

The six shades align perfectly with this year’s trending palette, Mocha Mousse: Brigadeirão, Wild Cherry, Chocolate Pudding, Amarena Liqueur, Cherry Bonbon, along with the official color of the year.

Ruby Kisses

Ruby Kisses used the event as an opportunity to introduce its So Jelly lip balm line, available in five fun flavors: Choco Cookie, Vanilla, Berry, Coffee, and Cherry. The booth also featured daily interactive experiences and exclusive giveaways, attracting enthusiastic crowds throughout the event.

————————————————

The article above was edited by Mariana do Patrocínio.

