Quick Fixes for Skin Emergencies Before a Big Event

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

You’ve got a big event coming up – maybe it’s a formal, a date, or a class presentation that counts for your grade. Your outfit is giving, your hair is cooperating, but your skin decides that today is the day to be puffy and red.

But don’t panic! Here are some quick fixes to help you fight these emergencies in no time:

The Suprise Break Out

Emergency fix:

Ice it. Wrap an ice cube in a paper towel and hold it on the pimple for a few minutes to calm inflammation.

Apply a dab of tea tree oil or benzoyl peroxide. It’ll help dry out the spot in no time!

Note: Do NOT pop it!

Puffiness or Under-Eye Bags

Emergency fix:

Cold spoons / tea bags. Stick two metal spoons or tea bags in the fridge for a few minutes and rest them on your eyes for an instant refresh!

Caffeinated eye cream helps tighten and depuff if you’ve got some on hand.

Redness and Irritation

Emergency fix:

Color corrector. A tiny bit of green color corrector under your foundation neutralizes the redness.

Aloe vera! If you’ve got a little time, then a simple aloe vera mask can calm your skin in minutes.

Note: Avoid trying new skincare or makeup products right before an important event.

Dry Skin

Emergency fix:

Gentle exfoliation. Use a warm washcloth or a mild scrub to help smoothen out your skin.

Hydrate! Slather on a nice moisturizer or a hydrating mask.

If your skin just looks… meh:

Hydration. Drink your glasses of water and make sure you moisturize your skin daily.

Face Masks. Whether it’s a cheap sheet mask or a homemade recipe it’ll make you feel like you have your life together.

Massages. Use a gua sha, a jade roller or even your hands to give yourself a quick massage to stimulate blood flow and prevent puffiness.

Skin emergencies happen – but now you’ve got a few fixes to help handle them. So, whether it’s a breakout or just some dullness, a few easy tricks can make the biggest difference.