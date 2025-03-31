How I rediscovered myself: the link between self-expression and makeup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Growing up, I was seen as quite an obnoxious and loud child in social settings. I was extroverted and opinionated, always smiling and laughing loudly. As a young girl, unfortunately, that was frowned upon. Therefore, from a very young age, society dictated how I should behave and portray myself. I was told it would be simpler to blend in if I just ‘toned it down’ a little.

Not long after this shift, in my pre-teenage years, I discovered the allure of beauty products. A simple blush and a lip gloss won over my tiny heart.

I have been, by nature, an inquisitive person for as long as I can remember. Innately, I developed a passion for discovering everything there was to know about makeup. You name it — cream products, powder products, skincare, different brands, ingredients and their effects on your skin, water vs. silicone bases and so on. I could create stunning, artistic makeup looks using only eyeshadow. I would wear my creations outside with pride, knowing I had learned a skill worth showcasing. I discovered that makeup is a form of self-expression, revealing your authentic self to the world and showing where you belong.

Nonetheless, by the time I reached the prime of my knowledge, I was met with a gut-wrenching reality: 2016 was long gone, and “extravagant makeup” was no longer a trend. Women were now expected to wear traditional makeup, with a more natural approach to self-representation. Once again, I had to tone down everything about me to fit into what society expected or deemed acceptable. However, I was still expected to cover my imperfections and portray a perfect canvas to the rest of society; I was expected to present an unattainable picture of myself that I did not even recognize.

In Grace Jackman’s article from the Drops of Ink blog, she explains how makeup can be more than just a mask and more like a canvas. Makeup is empowering because it gives different yet unique characteristics to each individual while still belonging to everyone.

Marketing Coordinator for Croda Beauty, Abigail Usher, agrees that makeup allows individuals to experiment with colors, textures and techniques to create bold, expressive looks. The whole point of makeup is the uniqueness of it: no single style prevails, as all individuals seek variety and the ability to adjust their makeup based on the event, mood or feeling of the day.

I am proud of the modern trend that embraces flaws like blemishes, scars, birthmarks, acne, hyperpigmentation and other skin concerns, things that were once shamed when I started in the beauty industry but are now widely accepted. According to an Article from YouGov, 74% of women wear makeup, where 9% wear makeup for a confidence boost, 35% to enhance their facial features and 26% use it for self-expression. Nowadays, women wear makeup for enjoyment and, more importantly, to show themselves to the world as they are and to be accepted for who they are.

Makeup has been a safe space for many people around the globe, myself included. What started as mere curiosity in my pre-teenage years set me on the path of the most extraordinary journey of self-discovery. I am now in my 20s, and I have much to learn. I have seen a variety of trends and techniques such as 2016 makeup, bronze makeup, strawberry makeup, drag queen makeup (shout-out to Trixie Mattel!) and many more. Makeup has given me a place, a sense of purpose and a sense of belonging. Empowered by my makeup, I get to be who I please to be on my terms.