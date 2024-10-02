Hot Take: The Elf Lip Oils Are Better Than The Dior Lip Oils! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

We all know how costly makeup can be, and as a college student, I want to be able to afford high-quality makeup without sacrificing quality. As fall approaches and the weather gets cooler, all I want is a good lip product that gives me a nice gloss/wash of color and does not dry out my lips.

What Is Lip Oil?

You can think of lip oil as something in between makeup and skin care. Maintaining the health of your lips is equally as important as caring for your skin! Its purpose is to give your lips a moisturized shine while simultaneously hydrating them! It helps to maintain the moisture on your lips and keep them nourished.

So… What Is So Great About The Elf Lip Oil?

The elf-lip oil has been my go-to lip product of choice, and it just costs $8! It is not only long-lasting and moisturizing, but it is also reasonably priced. It always gives my lips just the right amount of shine and gloss, as well as just the right amount of color without being too strong. It has really improved my lip gloss game! It looks great on its own, but it also looks wonderful paired with a nice lipstick and lip liner! There are a ton of various colors available for the Elf lip oil, so you are bound to find a shade perfect for you… my personal favorite shade is Jam Session!

Why Not The Dior Lip Oil?

Social media is buzzing with the infamous Dior lip-oil, which costs $40! Having used both the Dior and the Elf lip oils, I have discovered that I prefer the Elf one. I have noticed that the Dior lip oil dries out my lips and personally, I do not want to have to regularly spend $40 for lip oil just because it is a name brand. In my opinion, the effects of the Dior and Elf lip oils are rather similar. With that being said, the Elf lip oil is far more reasonably priced and has helped me up my lip game. The combination of ingredients is highly moisturizing and truly helps to protect your lips.

Hopefully you give the Elf lip oil a go! Have fun trying!