This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter.

We’ve all been there — younger, unsure of how makeup works, and trying to learn quickly. At least I have. I remember, as a high-schooler going into my last year before graduation, I realised I was one of the only people who still didn’t really know how it worked. At the time, I was living in Hong Kong, and we had just come out of Covid, so with masks on I hadn’t bothered to even think about it.

Suddenly, I was behind my peers.

And that’s okay. I found out that using makeup is relatively easy to work out, even if it does take a bit of trial and error.

what makeup should i start with?

I think it’s important to work out what is important to you. Do you want to find a way to cover acne scars, for example? That was what I wanted when I first began using makeup. I had severe acne that left a lot of scars on my face, and even now you can see them clearly, apart from when I cover them with makeup. It took a lot of practice, but I got there. Maybe there’s something else you want to learn about. Or maybe you just want to experiment, which is totally valid too.

Once you’ve identified what kind of product you want to start with — maybe eyeshadow, or concealer, or even eyeliner — it’s time to buy something to experiment with.

Here is a link to a list of my favourite products to get you started: https://benable.com/lilymengual/the-best-products-for-the-perfect-full-face-of-makeup. There are links to access them, as well, and notes as to why I recommend the product(s). Whatever you’ve decided you want to use to start off with, I probably have a recommendation for in here!

how do i know if it looks good?

Honestly, getting started with makeup is a lot of trial and error. There are lots of videos online about how best to apply products to get the best coverage from a range of different creators, so there’s bound to be a creator with a similar skin tone and type (oily, dry, etc) as you from which you can get advice.

I think the most important thing is not to be afraid. Try things out, and see where it goes. If it looks humbling, that’s okay. You can just wipe it off and start again.

If it makes you feel confident, then it looks good. Trust your gut.

i’m too overwhelmed.

I get it. Trying something new is scary, especially if you already feel behind like I did. That might not be the case for you (which is amazing), but I was very anxious when I first tried using makeup because I felt like I was lagging behind. Everyone else already seemed good at it, and I was only just beginning.

It will get better and, honestly, now I don’t even think about it. I don’t feel behind, and I don’t even need to wear makeup to feel confident like I felt I needed to when I was younger. I think the most important thing to consider is whether you feel confident and happy, and I also think experimenting with makeup can be super fun!

Try to alleviate the pressure you’re putting on yourself. Nobody is perfect at something the first time you do it. But it won’t take long until you’ve nailed it.

The best color in the world is the one that looks good on you. Coco Chanel

Good luck. You’ve got this!