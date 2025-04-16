Here are a few ways to enjoy São Paulo’s autumn

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn season is known worldwide for its golden foliage, mild temperatures, cozy clothes, and hot drinks, just like in the movies. But there’s so much more hidden to this wonderful season.

If you live in São Paulo, this article brings you a few tips and suggestions of things to do and places to go if you want to enjoy the charm of the city during the autumn months. Whether it’s warm meals, DIY moments, or strolls around town, here are a few ideas to fully embrace Autumn:

Cozy restaurants

As the temperatures begin to fall along with the leaves, it’s the perfect time to discover restaurants with warm atmospheres and comforting dishes. Think soft lighting, wooden interiors, and hearty menus.

Try Capim Santo in Jardins for a Brazilian twist on seasonal food, or Ráscal, known for its Mediterranean comfort cuisine and welcoming vibe. For a romantic touch, Café Hotel in Itaim offers intimate lighting and a beautiful autumn-like setting. Or, if you’re in the mood for some Italian cuisine, check out Jardim di Napoli.

Autumn-inspired treats

Fall flavors bring to mind cinnamon, pumpkin, apples, nuts, and warm spices that remind us of cozy movie scenes. Visit Padoca do Maní for pumpkin quiches or cinnamon pastries, or try making your own treats at home.

Even if you’re not a fan of seasonal flavors, you can still enjoy baking with your family, friends, or significant other. How about a classic chocolate cake? And for an extra cozy touch, prepare a hot chocolate to go with it. (There’s an amazing recipe at the end of this article!)

Outdoor activities

Watching a movie at home with warm blankets and sweet treats is great, but why not try something different? With the milder weather, it’s a great time to head outdoors.

One option is visiting Parque da Aclimação for a picnic among the trees. Bring the food you prepared, a blanket or soft jacket to keep warm, a bottle of hot chocolate or tea, and enjoy a simple yet lovely fall afternoon.

If you’re up for some physical activity, Ibirapuera Park is perfect for bike rides or a relaxing walk around the area.

A night at Theatro Municipal

Autumn is the perfect season to enjoy São Paulo’s cultural side, and few places offer a cozier and more elegant experience than the Theatro Municipal. A beautiful spot for a night out as the weather gets coole with its historic architecture and warm, golden lighting.

You can check their seasonal schedule for ballet, opera, or classical concerts — there’s always something interesting on stage. It’s a great way to spend an evening, whether you’re going solo, with friends, or on a date. You can even grab a cup of coffee and enjoy pair it with a a night in the city.

Candlelight concerts

If you’re looking for a unique and cozy experience this autumn, Candlelight concerts are a good try. These intimate shows feature live classical or modern music performed by candlelight in some of São Paulo’s most beautiful venues.

From tributes to Coldplay and Queen to classical renditions of film soundtracks, the soft lighting and chill atmosphere make it an great way to enjoy a crisp evening. It’s romantic, calming, and a great plan for a date night or a solo moment of peace.

Tip: Buy your tickets in advance!

Bookstores and a good reading

Autumn is an open door for book lovers to enjoy a cozy day in the library with a good book in hand. São Paulo has a lot of charming bookstores where you can find your next favorite read. You can go spend some time at Livraria Megafauna, inside Copan, or relax at Livraria da Vila in Jardins, where comfy chairs make it easy to spend the evening there. Many spots also have cafés inside of them and its a great way to enjoy a hot beverage while reading.

If you would like to enjoy an extra mild weather, you should visit Serra da Cantareira and enjoy some amazing restaurantes there and see the beautiful landscape. And as promised, check an amazing hot chocolate recipe to enjoy!

Thick & Smooth Hot Chocolate Recipe

Ingredients (2 servings):

2 cups (480 ml) whole milk (or mix with cream for extra richness)

1 tbsp cornstarch (for thickness)

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2 oz (about 60g) dark chocolate (60–70% cacao), chopped

2–3 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Optional Toppings:

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings

Marshmallows

A pinch of cinnamon for a twist

Instructions:

Mix the cornstarch: In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with about 2 tbsp of the cold milk until fully dissolved (no lumps). Set aside. Heat the milk: In a saucepan, heat the rest of the milk over medium heat. Whisk in the cocoa powder and sugar until fully dissolved and smooth. Add the cornstarch mix: Once the milk is warm, stir in the cornstarch mixture and keep whisking continuously. Melt the chocolate: Add the chopped dark chocolate and continue whisking until melted and the mixture starts to thicken—about 5–7 minutes. Finish it off: When it’s thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to enhance the flavor. Serve: Pour into mugs and top with whatever you like. It’s rich, cozy, and seriously satisfying.

Whether you’re having some warm meals, watching a show, or just enjoying a book with hot chocolate in hand, São Paulo in autumn has plenty to offer. It’s a season that permits some cozy moments, and exploring the city’s softer side. So grab a jacket, go outside, and make the most of autumn.

___________

