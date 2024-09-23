Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

FALL!!!

Our absolute favorite season.

We hope this list gives you some ideas of how to make fall your favorite season too!

  • Pumpkin flavored ANYTHING
  • Beautiful fall leaves
  • Yummy smells
  • Perfect weather
  • Taylor Swift’s Red Album
  • Cozy clothes
  • Halloween
  • Apple cider donuts
  • Gilmore Girls
  • Apple Picking
  • Sweater Weather
  • Football Sunday’s
  • Supporting local farms
  • Reading a mystery book
  • Pretty Bentley campus
  • Fall Photoshoots with friends
Emily Pfeil

Bentley '26

Hi! I'm a sophomore at Bentley University and love being part of the HerCampus community! I want to broaden my writing skills and gain insight from other amazing females :) I love my family, my dog, and the fall season. When I am not in class or on a run, you can find me playing soccer, reading a book, at the gym, or hanging with friends.
Mya Brady

Bentley '25

My name is Mya Brady and I'm a sophomore accounting student at Bentley University