3 Local Bookstores to Visit in Tallahassee This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Whether you’re a bookworm or just looking for an off-campus place to destress or study, it’s always great to find a new bookstore to visit. Luckily, Tallahassee is home to quite a few adorable bookstores, each with its own unique atmosphere and twist on your classic bookstore experience. All of these bookstores are great places to visit this semester!

Midtown Reader View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midtown Reader & Piebrary (@midtownreader) Midtown Reader is a staple of Tallahassee, and it’s located pretty close to FSU’s campus. This independent bookstore has a wonderful selection of books and an amazing café, cleverly named the Piebrary, located above the bookshop! The upper level also has a cozy new study nook for students. It’s a great place to study, grab a coffee or a snack, and browse for your newest read. Midtown Reader hosts tons of author events and book clubs as well, offering lovely options to help you get involved with the literary community around FSU. They also recently announced their plans to expand into a larger space, giving their customers more room to read! This store also offers helpful “Read. Think. Share.” notes, which line their shelves to help you figure out if a book is right for you. Check their website for more information! COmmon ground books View this post on Instagram A post shared by Common Ground Books🌈 (@commongroundbooks) Common Ground Books is another fantastic bookstore that’s not too far from FSU. This independent bookstore is a feminist and LGBTQ+ bookstore, and it’s a wonderfully inclusive shop! The bookstore specializes in selling banned books and often hosts events to fundraise for many different causes. It also offers a membership program with special perks, which is great for repeat customers! Common Ground Books also hosts literary open mic nights and book clubs, among many other events, which are great options to connect with like-minded individuals in the Tallahassee area. It’s a wonderful place to go to be surrounded by open-minded people and find your newest read! More information about Common Ground Books can be found on their website! Fat Cat Books View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fat Cat Books Tallahassee (@fatcatbookstally) This last bookstore is great for animal lovers and bookworms! Fat Cat Books is a used bookstore in Tallahassee that doubles as a cat adoption center. It’s a great place to go if you’re looking for books at a lower price and to spend some quality time with an adorable cat since so many of us miss our pets from back home while we’re away in college. Fat Cat Books is a great option if you are looking for books on a college student’s budget since all their books are used. This bookstore is also home to Betty’s Boutique, which means that you aren’t limited to only buying books at this shop. At Fat Cat Books, you can browse for boutique items, books, and cats all in one go! This shop has an incredibly niche and unique atmosphere, and it’s a must-see in Tallahassee. You can learn more about Fat Cat Books on their website!

I hope that this article has given you some ideas for some great bookstores with creative and inviting atmospheres to visit this semester when you need a break from school, a quiet place to study, or a new book to dig into!

