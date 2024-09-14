This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

It’s almost time to curl up with a hot cup of coffee and a good book – AUTUMN’S COMING!

As autumn approaches, I’ve been trying to get together my read list and I’d like to share it with you! Some will be a reread, while a few I’ve never read, but I’m excited nonetheless to read each one and (hopefully) complete my list this coming season.

Hope you find some inspiration to pick up that book you’ve been meaning to read, or find something new to add to your own list! Here are the seven books I’d love to get to before the first snowfall.

1. “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by oscar wilde

2. “The secret history” by donna tartt

3. “to kill a mockingbird” by harper lee

4. “brick lane” by monica ali

5. “black swans” by eve babitz

6. “dead poets society” by n.h. kleinbaum

7. “and then there were none” by agatha christie