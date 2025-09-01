Gen Z’s Take on Vintage: Reinventing Fashion History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Plaid skirts, Y2K-themed parties, and 80s-style leather jackets,pieces that, just a few years ago, might have been seen as well-crafted, original costumes everyday staples, worn seamlessly from the office to a friday night at the bar. Whether through innovation tinged with critique or a more deliberate phenomenon, like the “20-year cycle theory”. The fact is: Gen Z loves a look brought back from another era.

For this generation, vintage goes far beyond wearing their mom’s old shoes. It’s embraced as a movement that values comfort, authenticity, and rebellion—and it even carries a slogan: “Slay the system”, used by the more “woke” side of the internet. For those who lived their teenage years—the often idealized but challenging stage of life—during the pandemic between 2020 and 2022, it’s no surprise that their form of rebellion takes the shape of mini skirts.

Expressing desires and struggles through clothing is not new or exclusive — this has been happening since at least the time of slavery, as highlighted at the 2025 Met Gala with the theme Tailoring Black Style, which spotlighted Black Dandyism. Although the comeback of trends from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s was somewhat expected, what wasn’t foreseen is that all these eras would return at once and be used as a tool to challenge social norms.

Fashion as a cycle

Fashion trends, much like in design, follow the 20-Year Cycle, a theory stating that elements that were popular two decades ago tend to return, revamped and blended with modern fashion, creating a new interpretation. This comeback can be triggered by many factors, including the influence of older generations, nostalgia, a particularly strong feeling among young people, and the search for something safe, something Gen Z actively longs for.

Memories of the past and the search for comfort go hand in hand and are the key reasons for vintage’s return in the context of cyclical fashion. In an increasingly fast-paced and anxious world, people who went through adolescence or childhood decades ago are reviving that aesthetic, bringing back items like digital cameras and low-rise jeans, in hopes of finding a peaceful and comforting place again, a way of returning to simpler times.

Experiencing certain phases only superficially, that is, being too young to wear what older teens or adults used to wear, also contributes to the 20-Year Cycle. Kids from the 90s, for example, will have a different perspective on that era, as they were too young to wear certain outfits or have their own digital camera. Nostalgia and emotional comfort apply here too, especially for this age group that’s now entering adulthood after growing up in the digital world and in the age of anxiety.

Conscious consumption and thrift stores

The world has sped up, and so has fashion production, fueling the damaging rise of Fast Fashion. Trends no longer start on the runway, trickling down from models to the wealthy and then to the rest of society. Today, they come straight from social media. In the digital age, “trends” don’t last more than three months. After that, they’re already considered old and outdated, what used to be called “last season” back when fashion shows still dictated the color of the year. This accelerated cycle forces brands to keep up with consumer demands at the same frantic pace.

What began with good intentions, promising more accessible fashion, low prices and elite-inspired style, ended up causing harm, such as environmental degradation from the use of polluting materials, poor working conditions, labor rights violations and mass production, all of which lead to excessive consumption. Faced with these realities, the current generation chose to embrace Slow Fashion and more sustainable consumption habits.

The product life cycle has become a key consideration for young consumers, since the premature disposal of clothing, common in unchecked consumerism, only generates more textile waste.According to Earth.Org, the United States produces around 11.3 million tons of textile waste. To extend the lifespan of clothing, young people have adopted new habits like shopping at thrift stores, choosing second-hand clothing, and practicing upcycling, which is seen as fashion recycling.

Upcycling has grown into a popular practice: instead of going through the full recycling process that consumes energy and resources, people transform their own clothes. Ripped jeans become shorts, faded jackets get a new print, and even an old T-shirt can be repurposed as a cleaning rag. The goal isn’t always to create a brand-new outfit, but to extend the durability of the item and reduce waste.

Vintage as identity

Plastic surgery, social media filters, and editing tools have all played a role in shaping—especially for women—the beauty standards promoted by society, largely driven by Instagram. In contrast to this culture of sameness, which intensified around 2010, young people found a way to escape what seemed to be their inevitable path. Following people with alternative or unique styles became a defining moment for many during quarantine, and what was thought to be a passing phase turned into a daily habit.

Thrift stores gained popularity and demand has only increased, another form of rebellion against standardization and Fast Fashion. After all, seeing everyone wearing the exact same thing at a party, because all stores are selling the same clothes in massive quantities, naturally leads to young people seeking to stand out. The result? Second-hand pieces became exactly what this generation needed.

Affordable, high-quality, and truly one of a kind, thrifted pieces make it rare to find two identical items in the same shop. That’s how Gen Z fell in love with thrifting: using it as a way to express themselves, blending styles and eras until they discovered what suited them best. In doing so, they stand out from mass production, embrace authenticity, and push back against the fast pace of mainstream fashion. And if all of that also means going against the system? That only makes it more appealing.

In the end, this generation, with the powerful phrase “slay the system,” is simply fighting for its rights and for causes they believe in, like fair labor and giving the planet a break. Trying to find a little peace in old things, and calm in the middle of a chaotic world, all while looking good. A silent and stylish rebellion. More than just clothing, vintage is here to stay.

