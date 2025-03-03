The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New Day, New Week, New Trend- or let me correct myself- Microtrend.

We live in a fast-moving world. The advancements in social media, technology, and fashion push out the new “it” trends faster than your morning coffee. Even though the allure and the bling of fast fashion is undeniable, the real question is, is it sustainable?

It’s high time we hit the brakes and rediscover the beauty of slow because true fashion isn’t just a runway trend, it’s an art.

“The joy of dressing is an art” – John Galliano

The Microtrend Mirage

Every season, every scroll is a new obsession, a new “must-have”, Gingham Reds, Barbiecore Pink, Y2K low-cuts, all promising to turn you into the new “that girl”. Every outfit seems to have a new “core aesthetic” attached to it, making you question your own personal identity and how you want to be perceived. Trying to keep up with these new aesthetics and new-coming trends not only can be exhausting but can also burn your savings and your energy out. Microtrends are like the candyfloss of the fashion world, sweet and tempting but insanely empty. While the thrill of getting new is as attractive as it gets, it can only leave an ever-existing guilt of impulse purchases stuffed in your closet.

Fast-Fashion got the name that it holds because of its extreme accessibility from cheaply available dupes of premium brands to every new trend readily available to shop from every other app. These clothes are unethically produced with poor quality and are designed to fade and fall apart fast. Just as the trend passes, these clothes can end up taking unnecessary space in your closet, forgotten and unloved.

Icon Status: Crafting a Signature Style

Icons aren’t born; they’re curated. Every fashion icon in history holds their own signature style which aligns with their personality and personal branding; think Audrey Hepburn’s Little Black Dress or Rihanna’s fearless fusion of streetwear and couture. These are all women who didn’t just fall into the trap of trends- they created them.

Building your personal style is all about having a sense of awareness of who you are or how you want to be. Think of your personal style as a blank canvas that you can paint with the true colors of who you are and how you want to be perceived.

A great tip: Start with basic timeless fashion or a capsule wardrobe and build your way up by slowly discovering what clothing pieces resonate with you the most.

Here’s a quick guide to get you started: Capsule Wardrobe Guide

To get more on-brand with your style, only keep clothing which feels like second skin or pieces which elevate your confidence and make you want to strut in an empty room. Consider the world your runway, and show up with your signature style every day.

“The way I dress depends on how I feel. I never have to psych myself up. Usually, it just feels like it works.” – Rihanna

Slow Fashion Is Sexy

Being slow and mindful never goes out of style. There’s something so undeniably chic about being personal with your fashion choices and slowing down, it subtly shows sophistication and shows that you choose quality over quantity. It automatically makes you interesting when you have a personal history, a story attached to each piece of clothing. Each piece you own should not feel like a purchase, but like an investment in your future style.

The best part about being mindful of what you buy and what you own is that you’re promoting ethical practices and sustainability. You’re also rejecting a scheme made to lure you into spending all your pennies on exploitation and waste. Being woke about the practices you support is the most fashionable thing you can do for yourself and the environment each day.

“Style is knowing what suits you, who you are, and what your assets are. It’s excepting it all.” – Bianca Jagger

Get Creative: Reinvent, Don’t Replace

Before mourning and sulking around about owning last season’s trends, think about switching things up, and get creative with each “old” piece. Give a new life to your once-trendy pieces. The real fun starts when you start playing around with fashion. It’s not about the quantity or what you own, it’s about how you style it. Repurposing isn’t only resourceful, it’s also incredibly fashionable and cool.

For all the DIY enthusiasts, there are always new possibilities for you to explore. Grab scissors and a needle, transform a dress into a two-piece, or turn your boring plain tee into a statement piece.

The result? Your very own personally loved and curated wardrobe that’s as unique as your fingerprint.

The New Cool: Conscious Consumption

Being fashionable does not mean being wasteful. Dive into thrift stores or vintage stores to get a taste of vibrant and bold archival history. Start with supporting and promoting brands that are associated with sustainability and craftsmanship.

Conscious consumption is all about thinking long-term. Before splurging on your next spree and swiping your card, take a moment and think “Will I continue wearing this piece more than 30 times”, if the answer is any shorter than a solid yes, then consider backing off. Choose pieces that are here to stay and transition with you, through seasons, occasions, and times.

“If you love something, wear it all the time. Find things that suit you. This is how you look extraordinary.” – Vivienne Westwood

The Revolution Starts with you.

Our generation is stepping into adulthood. Our choices shape the future of fashion and how it plays about sustainability and ethics. By embracing slow fashion and slow choices, you’re not just making a personal choice, you’re also making a personal statement. You’re showing the world that you value ethics, quality and care for the environment.

The change and revolution always starts with small choices that make a big impact.

