The Hidden Costs of Fast Fashion: How Overconsumption Is Affecting the Planet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To understand how fast fashion harms the environment, we need to unveil what this phenomenon is. Fast fashion first emerged in the 1970s, gaining popularity around the 1990s, and became fully integrated into our society by 2020. This innovative model of production came to life to decrease manufacturing costs and increase profit. But in order for that to happen, speed is essential, so the materials used to make clothing are of low quality, and the workforce faces poor working conditions due to the demand.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping became very popular, so the fashion industry increasingly adopted the fast fashion model. One of the main problems of this phenomenon is the disposal of materials. Since the main focus of this practice is to produce the biggest amount of clothing in the shortest time possible, the materials used are cheaper and therefore more damaging to the environment. Rather than using natural raw materials, the industry often chooses synthetic alternatives that result in a more harmful ecological footprint. Also, the fashion industry is responsible for being one of the most polluting industries on the planet, and fast fashion only worsens this fact, incentivising consumption and waste.

Today, we live in a consumer society that values excess, so the demand, especially in the fashion world, increases exponentially every year. To meet the demand while still prioritising profits, the workforce hired to manufacture the items is treated poorly: wages are low, and the hours are long. And since there’s no control over the amount of clothing to be produced, companies hire fewer workers. Many large companies have been accused of subjecting their workers to slave-like conditions. So, beyond just polluting the environment, fast fashion also harms human rights.

In addition, social media has a pivotal role in incentivising fast fashion. Trends are, by nature, temporary, so when the “hype” is over, people abandon what they once considered relevant. This behaviour causes people to waste more and consume more. Also, people have an urge to stay up to date and be part of the majority, so when someone with influence posts on social media wearing a certain item, everyone else wants to follow that person. This vicious cycle empowers fast fashion and its consequences.

One alternative to fast fashion is slow fashion. This approach prioritises the use of less harmful materials and aims to raise awareness about the problems caused by overconsumption. It also values both workers and consumers by being transparent about its production processes. In addition to considering the environmental impact of clothing manufacturing, slow fashion encourages people to consume more consciously and avoid excessive buying.

