FROM RACKS TO RICHES: THE ART OF THRIFTING AND UPCYCLING

Personal style is all that matters in today’s fashion world. It’s not only trends you see online but also finding the pieces that make you authentically stand out. This is where thrifting and upcycling come in. Thrifting and upcycling are really a game changer. In addition to allowing you to discover unique and stylish pieces, they also give you the opportunity to build a wardrobe that is customizable to your personality and taste. As a person who loves to express themselves through their outfit, thrifting is where you can get the best statement pieces that you just won’t find in normal stores. Plus, it’s sustainable, making it a win for both your style and the earth. Through thrifting, you can create a collection of clothing that is one of a kind, giving you the freedom to truly show off who you are without breaking the bank or sacrificing quality and creativity.

Best Fashion Hiding in Thrifting:

Thrifting is not only shopping, but also a fashion treasure hunt. Whereas fast fashion shops and online retailers’ stock what’s trending at the time, thrift stores offer a miscellaneous collection of styles from several decades, labels, and movements. That means you’re much more likely to discover something that’s not oftentimes been bought before that makes you unique. You also can see, touch, and try on pieces in person, which is far better than guessing how something will appear according to an online photo.

Training For Upcycling:

If you’re in love with crafting your own unique clothing, upcycling is the trend for you. It’s all about buying secondhand clothes and breathing new life into them, whether it’s cropping a vintage tee or adding some cool patches to a denim jacket to completely make over an outfit. Upcycling allows you to express your style while also being sustainable — talk about a win-win!

Guide to Thrifting & Upcycling in Baton Rouge:

Are you located In Baton Rouge and ready to hit the thrift-junkie lifestyle head-on? Here are some of the recommended places to go:

The Purple Cow – With two locations (6586 Jones Creek Road and 3651 Perkins Road), this place is ultra-organized with tons of great second-hand treasures.

America’s Thrift Store — 9650 Airline Highway; this large, expansive location features a variety of clothes, accessories, and home goods that make for great upcycling projects.

Rouge House — A secondhand store and art collective that focuses on sustainability and creativity. Whether you’re seeking crochet designs or racks of upcycled clothing, this is a destination for its unexpected fashion finds.

The Benefits of Thrifting & Upcycling:

Not only does thrifting allow you to create a one-of-a-kind wardrobe, but it’s also earth friendly. When you wear second-hand fashion, you’re reducing waste and pushing the fashion industry to slow down its overproduction pattern. It’s also a budget-friendly way to test out various looks without spending a fortune.

Thrifting and upcycling reach beyond simply being trends; at the end of the day, they are a movement. Whether you’re searching for vintage treasure or customizing an already thrifted piece, you’re adopting a creative and sustainable approach to personal style. So, the next time you’re in the market for a new outfit, pass up the mall and head to a thrift store — you never know what treasures you’ll uncover!