Five easy and healthy breakfast recipes you should try

Between morning classes and late-night study sessions, breakfast often feels like a skip. But what if you could enjoy a delicious easy meal, prepared in less than 10 minutes, that’s nourishing for your body and keeps you satisfied all morning?

Here are five easy and health options for you to get your day started.

Creamy protein oats

Oatmeal has always been one of my favorites, mainly on rainy days, when you are looking for a cozy meal to get your day started.

Ingredients:

· ½ cup of oats;

· 1 cup of milk (of your choice);

· 1 scoop of protein powder

· Cinnamon, to taste;

· Toppings of your choice.

Preparation:

1. In low-heat, start combining the oats, the milk, the salt and cinnamon. Mix until you reach the desired consistency, for example, I prefer a thicker oatmeal.

2. Turn off the heat and add the protein powder.

3. After blending very well, transfer the mix to a bowl and get creative with the toppings. I suggest adding some berries for antioxidants, peanut butter for good fats, and a spoonful of granola or other seeds for a crunchy touch.

@patiispage Current breakfast obsession🥹 Protein oats with banana & raspberries 🫶🏼✨ Ingredients: – 1/2 cup oats – Pinch of salt – 1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based) – splash of water – 1 scoop protein powder – Cinnamon, to taste Toppings: – 1 sliced banana – handful raspberries – 1 tbsp Magerquark (low-fat quark) – 1 tbsp peanut butter – 1/4 cup cacao granola #proteinoats #oatmealrecipe #creamyoatmeal #breakfastidea #healthyrecipe #foodtok ♬ original sound – harley

Eggs and spinach sandwich

The combination of eggs – an incredible form of protein – and spinach – a rich source of fiber, vitamins and minerals, such as iron – can keep you full for long hours.

Ingredients:

· ½ teaspoon of olive oil;

· ½ cup of spinach;

· 2 eggs;

· 2 slices of cheese;

· Two slices of bread (prefer sourdough bread);

· Salt and pepper, to taste.

Preparation:

1. In a nonstick pan, sauté de spinach with the olive oil, salt and pepper.

2. Scrumble the eggs before you add them to the pan.

3. Spread them all over the pan and cook until the eggs are no longer raw. It should look like an omelette.

4. Cut the omelette into the form of your chosen bread and top with the cheese slices.

5. Toast your sandwich in a panini press or in a pan, as you prefer, until the cheese melts.

@maxiskitchen Healthy breakfast panini✨ . ▪️1 tsp Olive Oil▪️1 Cup Spinach▪️Salt & Pepper▪️4 Eggs▪️4 Slices Wheat Bread▪️2 Slice Swiss Cheese▪️ . 🌱Vegan Modification: Sub in crumbled firm tofu for eggs (add some turmeric to make it yellow) and plant based cheese for cheese . 1️⃣ In a large nonstick pan over medium heat, sauté the spinach in olive oil with salt and pepper until tender but not completely wilted 2️⃣ Beat the eggs with salt and pepper and add to to the pan; spread into one layer and let cook undisturbed until the eggs cook through in one flat sheet (cover the pan if you have one to help steam the top of the egg) 3️⃣ Cut the eggs in pieces and layer them on two slices of bread, top with Swiss cheese and another slice of bread on each sandwich 4️⃣ Preheat your panini press and toast each sandwich for ~3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy (you can also toast the sandwich with some oil in a pan if you don’t have a panini press) – enjoy! . ⏲10 minute total prep + cook time . Recipe makes 2 paninis . #breakfastideas #panini #breakfastsandwhichhack #cookingtiktok #eggs #brunchideas ♬ パッサカリア (ピアノ) – IYASHINOOTO

Papaya Bowl

This is a great option for when you are not hungry but also don’t want to leave home with an empty stomach.

Ingredients:

· 1 papaya;

· Greek yogurt;

· Protein powder (optional, but I advise you to use to make it even more fulfilling);

· Toppings of your choice.

Preparation:

1. Cut your papaya in half and scoop out the seeds.

2. In a bowl, combine the yogurt and the protein powder.

3. Add the mixture in the center of the papaya and top with your chosen toppings. I normally like to top with some honey, cacao nibs and berries.

@marina_annen Papaya Boat 🧡 This papaya yogurt bowl is an easy high-protein breakfast and a healthy way to start your day. Did you know that papayas are full of fiber, boost your digestion, and are great for glowing skin? For the papaya yogurt bowl: – 1 papaya – High-protein yogurt like Greek yogurt, Skyr or quark – Berries – Granola – Nut butter – Cacao nibs Cut the papaya in half and scoop out the black seeds with a spoon. Top with yogurt, fruits, granola, and nut butter. Enjoy ✨ #papaya #healthybreakfast #breakfastrecipes #highproteinbreakfast #healthyrecipe ♬ trees and flowers by strawberry switchblade – Eissej

French toast (a healthier version)

A breakfast that reminds me of my childhood. Perfect for now, that we are getting closer to the holidays.

Ingredients:

· 2 slices of bread;

· ¼ cup milk of choice;

· 1 egg;

· ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

· A pinch of salt;

· A pinch of cinnamon;

· Sweetener of choice;

· 1 teaspoon of butter.

Preparation:

1. Whisk the eggs with the milk, the vanilla, salt, cinnamon and the sweetener.

2. Dip each side of the bread in the mixture.

3. In a pan, melt the butter and “fry” the bread for a few minutes on each side.

4. You can top with some berries, yogurt or protein powder.

Shakshuka

I just love how shakshuka is made from simple ingredients but seems like a completely different meal.

Ingredients:

· 1 teaspoon of olive oil;

· 1 tablespoon of tomato paste;

· 1 tomato chopped;

· 2 eggs;

· ½ cup of water

· Garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper to taste;

· Sourdough toasts.

Preparation:

1. Add the olive oil, the tomato paste, tomato and the seasonings to a pan.

2. Stir it and let it cook with the water for a few minutes.

3. Crack the eggs in the tomato sauce, cover the pan and let it cook until the eggs are no longer raw and the yolk is not dry.

4. Eat it with the toast of sourdough.

@nutrientmatters Every time I made shakshuka I have way to much leftover, so here’s the perfect amount for just one person 🙌🏽 Recipe ⬇️ 1 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp tomato paste 1 tomato (beefsteak) 1 garlic clove 1/2 tsp Garlic powder 1/2 tsp Paprika 1/4 tsp Red pepper flakes 1 tbsp lentils Salt & pepper 1/3 cup water 1-2 eggs Fresh parsley Feta Sourdough/toast ♬ Chill Vibes – Febri Handika

