5 Winter recipes you must try this season

The temperatures have dropped and Winter has arrived in Brazil, so get your coats out of the closet and enjoy the cold weather to try some new food! Check out these five easy winter recipes we selected that you must try:

1. Potato Soup

Ingredients:

400g diced potatoes;

1 onion;

1 stalk celery;

2 tablespoons flour;

1 tablespoons butter;

250 ml cream;

250 ml milk;

400 ml vegetable stock;

1 handful sprinkled cheese;

1 level teaspoon each: salt, pepper, nutmeg, paprika.

Tofu:

400 g smoked tofu;

1 teaspoon paprika powder.

Toppings:

Spring onions;

Chili flakes.

Preparation:

1. Dice the smoked tofu and sauté. Season with paprika powder and set aside;

2. Sauté the onions and the celery;

3. Add the flour, butter, milk and cream and bring everything to the boil, while stirring;

4. Add the potatoes and vegetable stock and simmer for 7 minutes;

5. Stir in the sprinkled cheese and season. Enjoy with smoked tofu and other toppings.

2. Garlic Soup

Ingredients:

2 garlic bulbs;

1 large brown onion;

1 large potato;

15g fresh thyme;

750ml vegetable stock;

250ml cream;

Bunch fresh chives;

Crispy chilli oil;

1 tablespoon butter;

Salt;

Pepper;

Olive oil.

Preparation:

Slice the tops off the garlic bulbs. Season with salt, pepper and olive oil. Cover in foil and roast in the oven at 180 Celsius for 30-40 mins until it gets golden and soft. Dice the onion and the potato. Pick down the thyme leaves too. In a saucepan, add a splash of oil and melt the butter on a medium high heat. Add the onion and the potato with a pinch of salt. Cook until softened for 10 mins. Add the thyme and squeeze the roasted garlic cloves in too. Cover with vegetable stock and leave to simmer for 10 mins. Transfer to a blender and blitz until smooth, adding your cream gradually. To serve, finely chop chives. Ladle the soup into bowls. Finish with a swirl of cream, chilli oil if using and chives.

3. S’mores

Ingredients:

1 large marshmallow;

1 chocolate bar;

1 graham cracker.

preparation:

Heat the Marshmallows (it can be on the oven or on an Airfryer) over an open flame until it begins to melt; Then, break the chocolate bar and put the slices between the marshmallows. Wait until the chocolate gets melted; Use the graham cracker as a “spoon” and enjoy.

4. Brownie

Ingredients:

3 eggs;

180g sugar;

50g brown sugar;

80g dark chocolate;

60g cocoa powder;

130g butter (melted until golden);

80g flour (sifted).

Preparation:

Stir the eggs and the sugars in a bowl; Melt the dark chocolate and mix it with the cocoa powder and with the melted butter. Then, add it to the bowl; Sift the flour and put it in the bowl. Stir the ingredients until it gets a consistent dough; Put the dough on a 22×22 pan and take it to the oven at 180 °C for 18-20 minutes.

5. Apple Pie

Ingredients for the Dough:

350 g all-purpose flour;

225 g diced cold butter;

2 tablespoons sugar;

A pinch of salt;

30 ml cold water.

Ingredients for the Filling:

750 g apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced;

100 g sugar;

30 g all-purpose flour;

1 teaspoon cinnamon;

Juice of a small organic lemon.

For Brushing:

1 egg yolk, lightly beaten;

1 tablespoon milk.

Preparation:

For the dough: in a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, and salt. Add the diced cold butter and work it into the mixture with your fingers or a pastry cutter until crumbly. Gradually add cold water and knead until a dough forms. Wrap in plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. For the filling: in a bowl, combine the thin apple slices with sugar, flour, cinnamon, and lemon juice. The mixture should be well-mixed and evenly coated. Roll out the dough and line the baking dish: roll out the dough on a floured surface until it’s large enough to cover the baking dish and hang over the edges. Line the baking dish with the dough and trim the excess. Prick holes in the base with a fork. Fill and Cover: place the apple mixture into the lined dough. Roll out the remaining dough and use it as a cover, for example, in a lattice pattern. Seal the edges well. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Bake the apple pie for about 45-50 minutes until the surface is golden brown and crispy. Take the pie out of the oven and let it cool before cutting into pieces and serving.

