College Meals On A Budget: How To Spend Less And Still Eat Well

Looking back on my time at college, I have to admit my grocery shopping habits haven’t always been the best. I tend to be overly optimistic about the elaborate meals I’ll get around to cooking throughout the week, which more often than not leads to me resorting to late-night DoorDash splurges and wasting way more money and food than I’d like to admit.

Recently, I’ve made it my mission to cut down on spending and find myself a meal prepping plan that can actually help me save money and keep me from wasting extra food, all while feeling good about what I’m eating. The following is a list of tips I’ve come across to help you manage meal prepping on a college budget that’ll help you make the most out of every shopping trip!

Find the right grocery store

According to an article by ZenCare, one of the best ways to avoid breaking the budget is finding the right grocery store. The more I look, the more I realize how much prices can differ between stores! Make sure to do your research on prices- try asking an upperclassmen who’s been off the campus meal plan for a while for advice. Something else that’s important to remember is that different stores can be good for different things- for example you can save a lot of money if you buy things like water, toiletries, and your go-to snacks in bulk from super stores like Costco, while stocking up on fresh produce, dairy, and smaller quantity items at your local grocery store can help you to cut down on waste.

Plan it out

If you’re anything like me and you tend to shop on an empty stomach, you run the risk of buying out the whole store. Make sure to plan ahead of time- it might seem tedious, but something as simple as having a list of what you need to buy and sticking to it can be one of the most efficient ways to save money. Create a meal plan- even if it’s simple- breaking down what you’re planning to eat each day. Check out Simply Recipes, Budget Bytes, and Taste of Home for some ideas! Also, decide what days you’re planning on eating out or ordering in ahead of time, that way you can budget accordingly and avoid impulse spending.

Find some frozen staples

Don’t overlook frozen goods! Frozen items can be a game changer when it comes to saving money, as they are just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts! They also have the added benefit of a longer shelf life- since frozen goods don’t go bad quickly, they’re much easier to incorporate into meals before they expire. Frozen vegetables can be a great addition to soups or stir fries, while frozen fruits can sweeten your morning cereal or be a great snack on their own! Stop by the frozen aisle next time you’re at the grocery store to save yourself the time and stress down the road.

Look for ingredients you can reuse

Whenever I’m looking at a new item or ingredient at the grocery store, I’m always thinking of it in the context of one meal. If you want to maximize what you’re getting out of each purchase, start thinking about how you can incorporate each ingredient into a few different meals throughout your week. Try looking for ways to repurpose yesterday’s dinner with a new twist for today’s lunch. Grilled chicken can be great for tacos one day and added to pasta the next! This is the perfect way to add some variety to your meals without overloading your fridge. For an added bonus, don’t forget to look into new spices- another great way to shake up and add depth to each meal without adding a huge cost!

I hope you found these tips useful for making your college meal prepping more affordable and enjoyable! A little creativity and planning can go a long way when it comes to setting yourself up for a week of manageable and nutritious meals!